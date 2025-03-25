Why the Sellers Are Wrong About Broadcom (AVGO) Stock

The tech-sector sell-off allows investors to pick up excellent stocks at suddenly significant discounts, with Broadcom (AVGO) being a case in point. The semiconductor giant was one of the market’s hottest stocks for much of 2024, but it has given up a quarter of its value in 2025 and currently stands ~20% lower since the turn of the year.

Investors who feel they missed out on Broadcom’s recent success can now buy in at a lower price point. I’m bullish on Broadcom based on its reasonable valuation, spectacular track record of generating returns over the long term, and its strong history of dividend growth. As an added bonus, Wall Street analysts collectively see a potential upside of nearly 30% for the stock over the next 12 months, illustrating the attractive opportunity here amid the correction.

Proven Long-term Winner

Broadcom’s track record in terms of long-term performance is hard to beat. Over the past five years, the stock has generated a phenomenal total return (which includes capital appreciation and reinvested dividends) of 1,025%, meaning an investor who put $10,000 into AVGO five years ago would have an investment worth a cool $112,562 today. Going back even further, Broadcom has an incredible 10-year total return of 1,744%, meaning an investor who put $10,000 into AVGO a decade ago would have an investment worth a staggering $174,400 today.

While there have obviously been drawdowns and corrections along the way, Broadcom stock’s trajectory has been emphatically up and into the green over the past decade. Past performance does not guarantee future results, but long-term investors who have bought the dip and stuck with the stock have been rewarded handsomely over the years.

Moderate Valuation

I certainly wouldn’t go as far as to say Broadcom stock is downright cheap, but it’s no longer overly expensive after the recent selloff. Given the recent sell-off, AVGO stock trades at 29x forward earnings. Again, this isn’t necessarily the textbook definition of a cheap stock. Still, it’s not a massive premium to the broader market, which trades for 20.4x forward earnings estimates. Plus, shares of Broadcom look cheaper further ahead, with shares trading under 25x 2026 analyst earnings estimates.

For a company at the forefront of AI developments, I don’t think paying a bit of a premium to the broader market is a bad idea. Broadcom is growing quickly, posting impressive year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 25% and strong year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth of 41% during its most recent quarter.

Additionally, hyperscalers like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) are likely to continue to increase AI capex going forward, as will many governments and sovereign funds, which bodes well for Broadcom and its custom solutions. Commenting on last quarter’s earnings, CEO Hock Tan expressed confidence in this very concept, stating, “We expect continued strength in AI semiconductor revenue of $4.4 billion in Q2, as hyperscale partners continue to invest in AI XPUs and connectivity solutions for AI data centers.”

An Underrated Dividend Growth Stock

Unlike some of the tech stocks that became frothy based on AI hype, Broadcom is an outstanding dividend stock. While its dividend yield of 1.13% may seem underwhelming at first glance, there’s a lot to like when you look under the hood. Broadcom is establishing itself as a dividend growth stock — it has increased the size of its payout for 14 years in a row. Moreover, the semiconductor giant has increased the size of its payout at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% over the past five years.

Broadcom also maintains a relatively conservative payout ratio of 41.7%, so there is plenty of room to continue increasing the payout going forward and very little threat of the dividend being reduced. Based on its history, rapid CAGR of growth, and relative safety, I anticipate Broadcom will continue to raise its payout annually and be a compelling dividend growth stock for years to come. Investors buying the stock today will likely enjoy a far better yield-on-cost in the future than the stock’s current 1.13% dividend yield.

What is the Forecast for AVGO Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, AVGO earns a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys, two Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned in the past three months. The average analyst AVGO stock price target of $252.20 per share implies a 32% upside potential from current levels.

AVGO Stands Out as a Supreme Buy-The-Dip Candidate

Broadcom has been one of the market’s biggest long-term winners, while its ~20% correction creates an interesting opportunity for patient investors to gain exposure to the stock at a fairly steep discount to 2024 levels. Investors looking to take advantage of market weakness and buy the dip on some beaten-down names don’t need to take excessive risks by buying speculative names when a well-established blue-chip stock like Broadcom is on sale.

I’m bullish on Broadcom based on its history as a strong performer over many years, its moderate valuation, and its strong profile as a dividend growth stock. Additionally, the fact that sell-side analysts rate Broadcom a Strong Buy and forecast a potential upside of nearly 30% over the next year illustrates that the current selloff is likely overdone.

Disclosure

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com