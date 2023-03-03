Why Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Isn’t Really the Bad Guy

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Isn’t Really the Bad Guy

Story Highlights

Although Live Nation Entertainment finds itself in hot water due to its ticketing controversy, it might not be the terrible enterprise the public makes it out to be. Some investors might even consider LYV stock a bullish long-term enterprise.

When the loyal army of Taylor Swift fans erupt in outrage, impacted enterprises will struggle to remove the bad guy image. While that’s the circumstance that Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) finds itself in, the truth presents a more complex narrative. Admittedly controversial, no clear alternative solution exists to Live Nation’s event ticketing services. Therefore, I am neutral on LYV stock, with a slight hint of optimism.

Fundamentally, Live Nation suffers from two major controversies. First, the way it distributes live event tickets for the first time to the public (primary market transactions) caused much uproar. Prior to Live Nation merging with Ticketmaster in 2010, the former agreed that it would abide by fair practice provisions. However, The New York Times reported that the Justice Department discovered that Live Nation repeatedly violated these agreements.

Second, the issue of ticket scalping, specifically using bots to buy large volumes of tickets at rapid speeds for later resale (second market transactions), sparked intense criticism. In fairness to the discussion surrounding LYV stock, scalping has been around for ages. Indeed, investigative journal Reveal noted that the earliest iterations of scalping occurred during the Enlightenment era.

Therefore, it’s not just Taylor Swift fans that are upset about the obstacles associated with primary and secondary markets. It’s been a longstanding issue, though “Swifties” certainly brought intense public attention to the problem.

Although an ugly matter that should be resolved, it’s not clear that Live Nation stands in the wrong. Indeed, even the scalpers themselves may not be the monsters the public deems them to be.

LYV Stock is Ugly, but Ugliness Isn’t a Crime

To be sure, the image of distraught fans – often young and impressionable – tugs at the heartstrings. Simultaneously, contempt and rage toward the “responsible” entities represent a natural moral trajectory. Thus, LYV stock undergirds an often-ugly business, no doubt about it. However, it’s not clear that Live Nation nor associated secondary market participants commit wrongdoing.

First, no easy solution exists regarding the scalping dilemma. For instance, former President Barack Obama signed the Better Online Ticket Sales Act of 2016. On paper, the legislation targeted the practice of using high-speed bots to effectively block out human fans from purchasing tickets. In reality, it’s 2023, and the matter still presents a curse for attendees of concerts and sporting events.

Second, attacking the underlying enterprise of LYV stock won’t solve the demand problem of in-demand events. Mathematically speaking, a human performer can only conduct so many shows per a given unit of time. Further, the venues in which they perform only hold so many seats. Under the principles of fair market capitalism, it only makes sense to give tickets to the highest bidders.

Yes, many, if not most, will be left out in the cold. It’s heartbreaking. It’s also life. Unfortunately, the government cannot deliver legislation that will eliminate heartbreak from this world.

Finally, the artists themselves need enterprises like Live Nation for cover to do their dirty work. Indeed, Live Nation – and secondary market vendors – conduct their baseline sales in the fairest manner possible: whoever wants the tickets the most will pay the most.

Again, that’s just a reality of life. It says nothing good or bad about LYV stock.

Financials on the Resurgence

As a quick snapshot of its financials, Live Nation could certainly use some work. For instance, its balance sheet presents middling stability. Notably, its Altman Z-Score (a solvency metric) pings at 1.52, indicating a distressed enterprise at risk of bankruptcy within the next two years. Operationally, the company features middling net margins. From the current angle, LYV stock appears to be a Sell.

However, its three-year revenue growth rate stands at 13%, better than most of the diversified media industry. After suffering a sharp blow from the COVID-19 crisis, Live Nation stands on a resurgent track. In Q4 2022, the company posted revenue of $4.29 billion, up nearly 59% against the year-ago quarter.

To be fair, its net loss widened to $252 million (compared to $210 million in Q4 2021). However, for FY2022, Live Nation posted a positive net income of $149 million. As people get over fears of COVID-19, LYV stock could move higher.

Yes, it’s controversial. No, practically no other viable solution exists.

Is LYV Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, LYV stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys, zero Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average LYV stock price target is $97.50, implying 33.6% upside potential.

The Takeaway: LYV Stock is Here for the Long Run

In some ways, Live Nation represents the slaughterhouse of the broader entertainment industry. Seemingly everybody that isn’t a vegan/vegetarian desires a top sirloin steak. However, not everybody has the stomach to witness how these steaks came to be.

In fairness, any business that makes little girls cry is an ugly one. However, investors can’t lose sight of the necessity of this business (under the context of entertainment machinery). While LYV stock might not symbolize a sterling Buy, it’s not a Sell.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesLive Nation Entertainment Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Results
8d ago
LYV
Live Nation wins court ruling, bid to force arbitration upheld, Bloomberg says
LYV
Cowen TMT policy analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
LYV
More LYV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesLive Nation Entertainment Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Results
8d ago
LYV
Live Nation wins court ruling, bid to force arbitration upheld, Bloomberg says
The FlyLive Nation wins court ruling, bid to force arbitration upheld, Bloomberg says
16d ago
LYV
Cowen TMT policy analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyCowen TMT policy analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
21d ago
LYV
More LYV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >