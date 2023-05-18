Why Investors Should Pay Attention to SoFi’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Personal Loans Pivot

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why Investors Should Pay Attention to SoFi’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Personal Loans Pivot

Story Highlights

While fintech specialist SoFi Technologies continues to intrigue retail investors, the company’s conspicuous pivot to personal loans may represent a long-term liability for SOFI stock, especially if economic conditions worsen.

On the surface, financial technology (fintech) specialist SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) seemingly should rise on the facilitation of next-generation banking solutions. However, faced with the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, management began pivoting heavily toward personal loans. Though the process kept the lights on, the decision could end up imposing a long-term liability. Therefore, I am bearish on SOFI stock.

Recently, TipRanks reporter Vince Condarcuri mentioned that Wedbush’s David Chiaverini changed his rating on SOFI stock to Sell from Hold. In addition, he assigned a price target of $2.50 a share. At writing, this forecast represents a downside risk of more than 50%.

In particular, the analyst stated that fee income from loan applications and sales could soon crumble. Since the company isn’t profitable, Condarcuri writes, “this decline in income could delay profitability just enough to where capital will need to be raised at unfavorable terms.”

However, another major headwind affecting SOFI stock centers on the significant rise and allocation of the fintech’s service portfolio to personal loans. If SoFi does find itself needing capital at less-than-ideal terms, its personal loan exposure could hurt its share value.

Personal Loans Skyrocket

While an analyst downgrade certainly didn’t help SOFI stock, that wasn’t the only headwind stymieing its forward progress. On May 15, when shares tumbled, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) analyst Reggie Smith explained that the fintech’s dramatic rise in personal loan obligations may be a sign of future losses.

Writing for TipRanks last year, I pointed out multiple times that the acceleration of personal loans presents a significant concern. In the second quarter of 2022, personal loan originations almost doubled to $2.47 billion on a year-over-year basis. In Q3 of last year, personal loans represented nearly 81% of total loan originations.

According to SoFi’s presentation for Q1 2023, total loan originations amounted to nearly $3.57 billion. Of this amount, $2.95 billion, or 82.7%, stemmed from personal loans. In sharp contrast, student loans only make up 14.7%, while home loans sit at a forlorn 2.52%.

What’s more, in the year-ago quarter, personal loans accounted for just under 61% of total loan originations. Further, student loans came in at 29.6%, while home loans landed at 9.4%. To be fair, the COVID-19 disruption sparked SoFi’s pivot toward personal loans. However, the allocation is now intensely imbalanced, posing longer-term risks for SOFI stock.

A Double-Edged Sword for SOFI Stock

On the positive end of the scale, SoFi personal loan borrowers must meet minimum qualification requirements. Available data indicates that the average SoFi borrower has a credit score of at least 700. Further, the reasons for the loans most commonly center on credit card consolidation, home repairs, and emergencies. Plus, management kept the lights on with these lending products. However, the framework may become a double-edged sword.

Fundamentally, personal loans are unsecured. Therefore, if a borrower can’t pay back the loan, there’s not much that the bank can do. On the other hand, for home mortgages, the underlying financial institution can foreclose on the property. With any luck, the home value might rise, thus mitigating the impact on the lender.

However, it’s difficult to say the same about personal loans because the underlying catalyst has often been consumed. In other words, a bank can’t foreclose on a home repair or an emergency ride in an ambulance.

In addition, if economic circumstances worsen – such as a deflationary condition brought on by higher interest rates – this dynamic could hurt borrowers’ ability to pay back their debt. True, the interest rate should be locked in. However, rising rates may spark undesirable events such as mass layoffs.

Under a recessionary ecosystem, the fintech firm’s exposure to personal loans would be problematic. Therefore, SOFI stock presents significant risks to prospective investors.

Is SOFI Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, SOFI stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, four Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average SOFI stock price target is $7.65, implying 50.9% upside potential.

The Takeaway: SOFI Stock Plays with Fire

Understandably, facing an unprecedented pandemic and business disruption, SoFi – like any other enterprise – did what had to be done to keep operations alive. In a way, then, management bought time by pivoting so heavily to personal loans.

At the same time, the threat to SOFI stock centers on the longer-term framework. If economic conditions continue to worsen, borrowers – even if they have good credit scores now – may have trouble paying back their loans. And with personal loans hitting the $2.95 billion mark, that’s a massive risk profile that no one should ignore.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SOFI

Sofi Stock Could Tumble by 47% From Here, Analyst Says
Stock Analysis & IdeasSofi Stock Could Tumble by 47% From Here, Analyst Says
3d ago
SOFI
SOFI Plunges on Wedbush Downgrade
SOFI
Notable open interest changes for May 3rd
AMD
PACW
More SOFI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SOFI

Sofi Stock Could Tumble by 47% From Here, Analyst Says
Stock Analysis & IdeasSofi Stock Could Tumble by 47% From Here, Analyst Says
3d ago
SOFI
SOFI Plunges on Wedbush Downgrade
Market NewsSOFI Plunges on Wedbush Downgrade
3d ago
SOFI
Notable open interest changes for May 3rd
The FlyNotable open interest changes for May 3rd
15d ago
AMD
PACW
More SOFI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >