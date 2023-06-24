Why Invest in S&P 500 ETFs? Diving Into SPY, VOO, and IVV

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why Invest in S&P 500 ETFs? Diving Into SPY, VOO, and IVV

Story Highlights

These three S&P 500 ETFs are the three largest ETFs in the market today, combining for well over $1 trillion in assets under management. Here’s why investors love them, and how they stack up against each other.

In today’s stock market, the three largest ETFs by assets under management are all S&P 500 (SPX) ETFs. The massive SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) comes in first at nearly $410 billion. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) comes in second with over $328 billion in assets under management, while the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is close behind in third place with $313 billion in AUM. Combined, these three S&P 500 giants have over $1 trillion in assets under management between them. 

Why are S&P 500 ETFs Appealing to Investors?

Why invest in the S&P 500? While it may not sound like the most exciting or exotic investing strategy, it is an effective one. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, the S&P 500 index itself has been a pretty good performer for a really long time. Going back to 1957, when the S&P 500 as we know it was made, the index has posted an average annualized return of 10.15%. 

Harnessing the Power of the U.S.’s Top Companies

Adding to this appeal, an investment in an S&P 500 ETF gives investors exposure to over 500 of the strongest companies in the United States. An investment in an S&P 500 ETF also gives you instant diversification across sectors and industries.

SPY, the world’s largest ETF, holds 503 stocks, and its top 10 holdings account for 30.3% of the fund. Below, you can take a look at SPY’s top 10 holdings.

Because the S&P 500 is the underlying index for all of these funds, differences between their portfolios are negligible. Also, because mega-cap tech stocks have come to dominate today’s market as the largest stocks in the S&P 500, all three of these ETFs give investors significant exposure to these tech leaders, including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

IVV holds 502 stocks, and its top 10 holdings also make up 30.3% of its holdings. Take a look at IVV’s top 10 holdings below.

Lastly, VOO is unsurprisingly similar, with 504 holdings, and its top 10 holdings make up 30.4% of the fund.

As you can see, the funds are largely the same, although there are some minor differences based on when the funds rebalance.

Dividends

SPY, IVV, and VOO all pay dividends, and they currently all yield roughly 1.5%. Because of the S&P 500’s strong performance in 2023 (it’s up about 14% year-to-date), this yield is a bit low for dividend investors to get excited about, but holders will not be complaining.

Long-Term Performance of S&P 500 ETFs

Unsurprisingly, because these funds all invest in the S&P 500, there is a high degree of correlation in their long-term performances. However, most importantly, all three have delivered strong long-term returns for investors.

As of the end of May, SPY had a three-year annualized total return of 12.8%, a five-year annualized total return of 10.9%, and a 10-year annualized total return of 11.9%. Meanwhile, IVV provided annualized total returns of 12.9% over three years, 11% over five years, and 12% over the last 10 years. Lastly, VOO posted annualized total returns of 12.8%, 11%, and 11.9% over the same time frames, respectively, so all three funds provided investors with very similar double-digit annualized returns over the course of the past decade. 

Expense Ratios

One area where there is some difference is when it comes to the fees they charge. IVV and VOO both have expense ratios of just 0.03%. Meanwhile, SPY comes in at 0.09%.

While 0.09% is a fantastic expense ratio in the overall ETF landscape, it is quite a bit higher than that of IVV and VOO in this comparison. Investors in SPY are paying three times as much in fees as investors in IVV and VOO.

See below for a comparison of SPY, IVV, and VOO based on their fees as well as other criteria using TipRanks’ ETF Comparison Tool, which lets you compare up to 20 ETFs at a time based on a variety of customizable factors.  

Hard to Go Wrong

Investing in the S&P 500 has historically delivered strong results for investors for a long time, and investing in an S&P 500 ETF allows you to add the power and future growth of 500+ of the U.S.’s top companies to your portfolio with one investment vehicle. 

As you can see in the comparison above, SPY, IVV, and VOO all feature identical ETF Smart Scores of 8. The Smart Score is TipRanks’ proprietary quantitative stock scoring system. It gives stocks a score from 1 to 10 based on eight market key factors. The score is data-driven and does not involve any human intervention. A Smart Score of 8 or above is equivalent to an Outperform rating.

It’s hard to go wrong with any of these ETFs, and picking between the three is a good problem to have. All three look like great choices for investors. Also, for investors just starting out, these ETFs are nice for instantly diversifying portfolios.

With similar portfolios and long-term track records over the past decade, the key difference between these ETFs is their fees. While all have favorable expense ratios, SPY’s comes in three times higher than that of IVV and VOO, making those the best buys.

SPY has the longest track record (it launched in 1993, long predating IVV and VOO, which launched in 2000 and 2010, respectively), the most assets under management, and incredible liquidity (it accounts for 20% of ETF trading volume on a daily basis), so there’s certainly nothing wrong with choosing it over its counterparts. Nonetheless, the fees will be a bit higher over time. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Latest News Feed

More Market News >