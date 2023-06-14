tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why Estée Lauder Stock (NYSE:EL) Has an Ace Up Its Sleeve

Story Highlights

Although beauty care giant Estée Lauder didn’t quite produce the results it sought in its most recent earnings report, EL stock may nevertheless rise as socialization trends return to pre-pandemic norms.

At first glance, Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL) appears an incredibly risky enterprise, suffering sharp losses since the beginning of this year. Nevertheless, analysts view the company as a Moderate Buy. Moreover, the broadly-bullish sentiment is justified because the beauty care giant has an ace up its sleeve. Therefore, I am bullish on EL stock under the context of long-term speculation.

EL Stock Off to a Rough Start

Since the January opener, EL stock gave up more than 24% of its value. The fallout has been especially intense since the underlying company disclosed its results for its fiscal third quarter of 2023. To be sure, investors shouldn’t ignore the rough start. However, those willing to exercise patience may benefit from a significantly-discounted opportunity.

First, on May 2, management disclosed its results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Wall Street analysts anticipated that Estée Lauder would deliver earnings per share of 51 cents. Instead, the company missed expectations, producing earnings of only 47 cents per share. What’s worse, in the year-ago quarter, the company posted EPS of $1.91. At the time, Estée Lauder beat the consensus EPS target of $1.68.

On the top line, the beauty care stalwart rang up sales of $3.75 billion. Here, the company exceeded the consensus estimate by 0.93%. Nevertheless, Estée Lauder also disappointed against the year-ago revenue tally of $4.25 billion.

According to the company’s press release, management noted that organic net sales slipped 8%, mainly “driven by Asia travel retail in Hainan and Korea.” However, the leadership team also provided an important caveat. “Partially offsetting the pressures affecting the Company’s Asia travel retail business, organic net sales grew in nearly every market, including the developed markets of the United States, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, and in emerging markets globally.”

In other words, demand for Estée Lauder’s products remains strong overall. With its troubles isolated in specific Asian markets, it’s reasonable to expect an eventual resolution, especially as most other regions saw growth. Thus, it may be too early to give up on EL stock entirely.

Estée Lauder Has Yet to Hit Full Stride

Another reason for speculators to consider taking a calculated potshot on EL stock centers on shifting workplace dynamics. Back in May 2020, data-collection project WFH Research noted that in May 2020, the share of all of work performed at home jumped to 61%, a massive leap from the 4.7% posted in January 2019.

However, as of 2022, one source states that 26% of U.S. employees work remotely. Further, the Society for Human Resource Management stated that remote work volume decreased from 2021 to 2022. This data point sees confirmation from multiple companies that began recalling their workers earlier this year. Cynically, this framework benefits EL stock because recalled workers would then have an extra incentive to purchase beauty products.

In all fairness, the concept of returning to the office sparks much debate and anger among workers. However, the likely reason why companies have started to recall their employees probably centers on a lack of trust. Of course, it’s impolite for any enterprise to say that out loud. Therefore, companies talk about “culture” and “synergies.”

However, make no mistake about it: management doesn’t trust its rank-and-file employees, and why should they? In 2019, the American Management Association noted that the average worker wasted 2.09 hours per day (not counting scheduled breaks). That’s on the clock with active supervision. Away from prying eyes, the time wasted has more than likely accelerated.

Further, incidents such as people working two full-time jobs without giving full hours to either employer present ethical and perhaps legal concerns. Employers aren’t naïve to these issues, which also underscores their recalling efforts.

Is EL Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, EL stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys, six Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average EL stock price target is $240.25, implying 25.3% upside potential.

The Takeaway: Eliminating PJs at Work Helps EL Stock

While working in pajamas and sweatsuits may have defined the workplace during the pandemic, more companies are now starting to lay down the law. Inherently, this unpopular move should benefit EL stock in the long run. Essentially, worker bees have to shape up or ship out. Not wanting the latter, they’ll opt for the former, and that represents great news for Estée Lauder’s beauty care products.

