Why DeepSeek Disruption Cannot Derail Nvidia’s (NVDA) Stock Surge
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why DeepSeek Disruption Cannot Derail Nvidia’s (NVDA) Stock Surge

Story Highlights

Nvidia’s stronghold in the AI sector remains intact despite concerns over DeepSeek’s latest technological advancements in cost-effective AI solutions. As a result, I am inclined to buy Nvidia stock at current levels, particularly, if there is any price weakness around its earnings release.

Graphics processing powerhouse Nvidia (NVDA) has delivered an astounding 1,780% return over the past five years, making it a multi-bagger stock. However, things have slowed down of late. Year-to-date, NVDA stock has traded sideways, deflated by the sudden emergence of DeepSeek from China. Bustling competition in AI has made Western tech bulls nervous. Can NVDA sustain its impressive growth despite the tidal wave of competition from the East?

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Nvidia (NVDA) price history over the past 5 years

Potential Threat from DeepSeek’s Latest Technology: Yet to Be Validated

In recent years, Nvidia’s GPUs and OpenAI’s ChatGPT have reshaped the global AI landscape. A new contender—China-based startup DeepSeek—is making headlines with its latest technological breakthroughs.

DeepSeek has demonstrated that large, competitive AI models can be trained for just $5.6 million using older-generation GPUs, a fraction of the cost typically associated with such projects. This challenges the long-held belief that training sophisticated AI models requires massive computing power and extensive infrastructure.

Despite this claim, the AI community remains skeptical. Many industry experts await further validation before accepting DeepSeek’s approach as viable. If proven, this advancement could threaten Nvidia, whose high-performance AI products remain the industry standard despite their premium cost.

In response, one of Nvidia’s key clients, Meta Platforms (META), has suggested that any reduction in training costs may be offset by the growing computational demands, as more advanced AI models require increasing processing power.

Nvidia’s AI Products Continue to Drive Growth

Despite skepticism about AI’s long-term growth, major tech companies are significantly increasing their AI investments for 2025. Amazon (AMZN) leads the charge, planning to invest approximately $100 billion in AI next year, followed by Microsoft (MSFT), which has an $80 billion commitment through June 2025.

Other key players include Alphabet (GOOGL), which is expecting to spend $75 billion, and Meta Platforms, which has allocated $65 billion for AI initiatives. Together, these tech giants will invest over $300 billion in expanding AI infrastructure. Moreover, the now infamous $500 billion Stargate project is also in the works.

This massive wave of AI-focused spending will benefit Nvidia (NVDA) in the long run. As a leading supplier of AI chips and infrastructure, Nvidia remains the top choice for multinational companies, reinforcing the strong demand for its products and supporting its growth prospects in the coming quarters.

Additionally, Nvidia’s latest Blackwell architecture, launched at the end of 2024, has already gained significant traction. According to CEO Jensen Huang, with processing speeds 30 times faster than its predecessor, demand for Blackwell is robust. Investors will be closely watching Blackwell’s sales figures in the upcoming quarterly results and updates on Nvidia’s future products, including the Rubin AI platform, slated for release in 2026.

Nvidia’s Market Leadership Remains Unchallenged

Despite intensifying competition and the emergence of new players, Nvidia continues to dominate the AI industry. Beyond AI, its other business segments are also demonstrating strong performance. Nvidia’s gaming division recently reported record-high revenues and has been experiencing steady growth over recent quarters.

Nvidia (NVDA) estimated and reported revenue since Q4 2023

Additionally, Nvidia’s automotive and robotics segments have shown impressive gains. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the promising autonomous driving market, where self-driving vehicles will require extensive AI processing capabilities—further driving demand for Nvidia’s AI chips.

What to Expect in Nvidia’s Q4 Earnings Next Week

NVDA will report its Q4 earnings results on February 26 next week. With almost all tech investors anticipating NVDA’s performance figures, next week could be a rollercoaster ride as speculators take positions before the earnings call.

The investor community eagerly awaits the earnings report, which will provide crucial insights into Nvidia’s forward-looking strategy. Key areas of focus will include the company’s guidance for the upcoming quarters, CEO Jensen Huang’s perspective on the evolving AI landscape, and Nvidia’s roadmap for the future.

The company is expected to report an EPS of $0.84 for the quarter, reflecting 61.5% year-over-year growth. Revenues are projected to be around $38 billion, expected to beat the company’s guidance of $37.5 billion.

NVDA Valuation Remains Attractive

Some investors may hesitate to buy NVDA stock at current levels, citing its extraordinary rally and concerns over rising competition, particularly from DeepSeek. However, its valuation remains compelling in light of its growth prospects.

Currently, NVDA trades at a forward P/E ratio of approximately 47x based on FY2025 earnings expectations, which may seem high. However, looking ahead to FY2026 earnings expectations of $4.44 per share, its forward P/E drops to 31x. This represents an attractive 35% discount compared to its five-year average forward P/E of 48x.

Nvidia (NVDA) revenue, earnings and profit margin chart dating back to 2019

This discounted valuation presents a strong buying opportunity, especially considering NVDA’s consistent outperformance and the substantial growth potential from its Blackwell AI infrastructure. Any near-term pullback in the stock could be an excellent buying opportunity.

What is the Prediction for Nvidia (NVDA) Stock?

On Wall Street, NVDA stock carries a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 37 Buy, three Hold, and zero Sell ratings over the past three months. NVDA’s average price target of $179 per share implies approximately 29% upside potential over the next twelve months.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock forecast for the next 12 months including a high, average, and low price target
Detailed list of analyst forecasts​ for Nvidia (NVDA) stock
See more NVDA analyst ratings

Notably, hedge fund managers have shown confidence in NVDA, adding 2.5 million shares last quarter. On TipRanks, the hedge fund confidence signal is Positive. Additionally, renowned investor Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Investment Management LLC, recently expanded her NVDA holdings, reaffirming the stock’s strong growth outlook.

NVDA’s AI Dominance to Translate to Balance Sheet Strength

Demand for NVDA’s AI infrastructure remains robust, driven by major tech firms ramping up AI-related capital expenditures. As NVDA’s GPUs continue to be the backbone of global AI advancements, the company is well-positioned for sustained revenue and earnings growth, at least for the foreseeable future.

Therefore, I maintain my bullish stance on NVDA and will look to buy the stock on any near-term pullbacks.

Disclosure

James Fox
Premium
From Leader to Laggard: Why Intel Is Struggling During an AI Boom
AMD
TSM
Casey Dylan, CIMA
Premium
JFrog (FROG) Shares Leap on Solid Growth and Promising Partnership with AWS
AMZN
FROG

