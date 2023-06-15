Why Casey’s General Stock (NASDAQ:CASY) Has One Glaring Problem

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why Casey’s General Stock (NASDAQ:CASY) Has One Glaring Problem

Story Highlights

Although Casey’s General offers everyday relevance with its convenience store and gas station business model, potentially waning consumer interest in traveling could negatively affect CASY stock.

On paper, convenience store and gasoline station operator Casey’s General (NASDAQ:CASY) – which carries a “Moderate Buy” assessment among top-ranked analysts – appears a relevant business enterprise. However, its latest earnings report presents one glaring problem that investors should consider before taking up a hefty position. Therefore, I am neutral on CASY stock.

Earnings Report Presents Rough Picture for CASY Stock

As TipRanks reporter Sheryl Sheth pointed out, CASY stock suffered a steep 4.5% drop in extended trading on June 6 following the underlying company’s weak results for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. “The American convenience chain store operator posted diluted earnings of $1.49 per share, lower than the analyst consensus of $1.64 per share, and also below the prior-year number of $1.60 per share,” wrote Sheth.

In addition, revenue of $3.33 billion dipped 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As well, the latest tally came in lower than Wall Street’s consensus target of $3.38 billion. To be fair, one major positive was that “inside same-store sales grew by 6.5% year-over-year, thanks to the growing demand for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as pizza and bakery products,” per Sheth’s report.

Notably, total operating expenses expanded by 6.3% against the year-ago quarter. This increase stemmed primarily from operating 69 additional stores compared to the same period one year ago. “In addition, the company successfully added 81 new stores, and its Rewards members grew to 6.4 million at year-end, April 30, 2023,” Sheth remarked.

At the time of Sheth’s reporting, CASY stock benefitted from a Strong Buy consensus rating from analysts. This assessment broke down as six Buys, one Hold, and zero Sells. However, with the inclusion of another Hold rating and the loss of one Buy, CASY now features a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

Diving into the details, the downward adjustment for CASY stock isn’t entirely unjustified.

Fuel Sales Present a Reason for Concern

Looking at the granularity of Casey’s Q4 earnings report, one glaring miss stems from fuel sales. For the three months ended April 30, 2023, fuel sales came out to $2.138 billion (down 8.8% year-over-year). Fuel sales in the year-ago period landed at $2.345 billion.

What’s problematic about this framework primarily centers on the average cost of retail gas prices per gallon. Using data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average cost of gas during Casey’s Fiscal Q4 2022 (February through April) was $5.336. In Q4 2023, the average sat at $4.721. Roughly speaking, that’s about a 12% decline year-over-year.

At the same time, multiple sources indicate that sentiment for revenge travel – or the intense desire to vacation following a collective case of cabin fever – remains robust to this day. However, if we’re looking at Casey’s fuel sales, this sentiment may be fading, at least for road trips.

In all fairness, fuel gallons sold in Q4 2023 clocked in at 635,916, 2.4% above the year-ago tally of 621,118 gallons. However, this seems a modest increase, especially in light of the big revenge travel narrative that mainstream media outlets sell.

Fundamentally, it’s possible that consumer economy headwinds such as stubbornly high inflation and mounting mass layoffs have taken their toll on everyday American households.

Fading Total Sales a Curiosity

Another factor that should give prospective investors of CASY stock pause is the fading revenue framework. In Fiscal Q1 2023 (three months ended July 31, 2023), Casey’s posted $4.45 billion in revenue. However, in the following quarter, sales dipped to $3.98 billion. Then, in Q3 2023, sales dipped to $3.33 billion. As stated earlier, Q4 also came in at $3.33 billion.

Put another way, if revenge travel is such a robust phenomenon, one would expect total sales to stay elevated, if not swing higher. That it’s moving down overall implies that even with lower gas prices, consumers aren’t parlaying the discount with significantly more trips or more food purchases.

To be sure, that’s not to say that revenge travel is dead. However, investors may want to be careful about bidding up this narrative based on the hard evidence above.

Is CASY Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, CASY stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, two Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average CASY stock price target is $270.83, implying 24.14% upside potential.

The Takeaway: CASY Stock Offers Food for Thought

If the revenge travel argument represented a holistically bullish framework, by logical deduction, CASY stock should rise on increased demand. As a convenience store and fuel station provider, Casey has its hands on the pulse of the consumer economy. However, what’s beating back implies growing weakness on that front.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CASY

Why Did Casey’s General Stores Stock (NYSE:CASY) Drop Yesterday?
Market NewsWhy Did Casey’s General Stores Stock (NYSE:CASY) Drop Yesterday?
8d ago
CASY
CASY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
CASY
Casey’s General Stores management to meet with Stephens
CASY
More CASY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CASY

Why Did Casey’s General Stores Stock (NYSE:CASY) Drop Yesterday?
Market NewsWhy Did Casey’s General Stores Stock (NYSE:CASY) Drop Yesterday?
8d ago
CASY
CASY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsCASY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
11d ago
CASY
Casey’s General Stores management to meet with Stephens
The FlyCasey’s General Stores management to meet with Stephens
2M ago
CASY
More CASY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >