Why Buying the AXON Pre-Earnings Stock Dip Might be a Good Idea

Over the last year, Axon Enterprise (AXON) stock has been on a tear. The leader in law enforcement tech has seen its share price double. However, the stock has cascaded 22% lower just this week. I see this as a superb buy-the-dip opportunity as the company’s shares get set to embark on another leg higher.

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Over the past year, I’ve been aggressively adding to my position, and with Axon set to report Q4 performance results next Tuesday, I see the recent dip as another opportunity to establish fresh longs. Yes, the stock is still expensive despite this week’s discount. But with AXON having monopolized the law enforcement tech ecosystem while only now starting to expand commercially, its premium starts to make sense.

AXON stock price over the past 12 months

AXON stock price over the past 5 days

Simultaneous Growth Across Multiple Segments

If the company’s Q3 performance was any indication, Q4 results will again reinforce Axon’s upward momentum. In its previous earnings call, Axon celebrated a 32% year-on-year revenue growth, marking the 11th consecutive quarter of at least 25% growth. That’s a remarkable run in any industry but especially impressive for a business already the top player in its field.

The TASER division, which includes the company’s iconic hardware, reported a 36% revenue jump. Despite already being widely used, the upgrade cycle for TASER 10 is still in its early days. Adoption has been happening at nearly twice the rate of TASER 7, which speaks volumes about Axon’s ability to iterate on hardware that law enforcement agencies trust to use. We can likewise observe a growing international appetite for non-lethal solutions, a space where Axon holds a clear advantage given its U.S. dominance.

Meanwhile, Axon’s Cloud & Services division continues to shine. This segment also grew by 36% to reach $203 million in Q3, indicating how quickly agencies are adopting cloud-based services like digital evidence management and AI-driven reporting tools. Draft One, for instance, Axon’s AI-powered report-writing assistant, is fascinating. Given the administrative burden on law enforcement, anything that can streamline paperwork is poised for rapid adoption.

Profitability on a Steep Upward Curve

On top of Axon’s excellent top-line growth, its bottom-line progress is also impressive. In Q3, adjusted EBITDA margins hit 26.7%, the highest in three years. This sort of margin expansion in tandem with high growth is rare, especially in tech-heavy industries where companies often sacrifice profitability to gain market share.

Of course, much of the margin boost comes from the Cloud & Services segment, which boasts adjusted gross margins above 75%. Subscription-based revenue models like these create recurring revenue, which, in turn, makes Axon’s earnings more predictable. As this division scales, it’s safe to say that Axon’s overall profitability profile should continue to improve.

What to Expect Next Week

Regarding Axon’s upcoming report, management has guided for Q4 revenue between $560 million and $570 million, indicating the potential for another quarter of 30%-plus growth. One key catalyst is the momentum behind Axon’s AI Era Plan, which bundles Draft One and other AI-powered features into a comprehensive offering. So far, early indicators, especially from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference, suggest substantial demand brewing.

TASER demand remains robust on the hardware side, and I expect stronger numbers here. I’m also intrigued by Axon’s investments in drones and robotics, including its acquisition of Dedrone. The concept of Drones as First Responders (DFR) is gaining traction, and Axon appears well-positioned to lead this emerging category.

Valuation: Paying a Premium for Dominance

Now, the elephant in the room is nothing other than the valuation. Axon trades at over 21x sales, making it the seventh most expensive name in the S&P 500​ P/S-wise. In the meantime, its forward P/E hovers at a hefty 86x FY2026’s expected earnings. These multiples are undeniably high, even for a hyper-growth stock. Should Axon stumble, one could argue that the downside could be significant. This week’s stock plunge is either the first indication of inherent weakness or an opportunity to pick up the stock at lower levels before next week’s re-rating.

Nevertheless, this pricing also reflects the market’s expectation that Axon will maintain its dominance in a highly critical industry. Budgets for public safety tech are growing globally, and AI-driven solutions could unlock new recurring revenue streams. International expansion might accelerate, as well, as more countries opt for non-lethal weaponry and advanced policing tools.

Is AXON Enterprise a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

On Wall Street, AXON stock carries a Strong Buy consensus rating based on eight Buy, two Hold, and zero Sell ratings attained over the past three months. AXON’s average price target of $670 per share implies approximately 25% upside potential over the next twelve months.

AXON is an Established Powerhouse Worth Holding

With a strong market position, accelerating profitability, and a suite of products that law enforcement agencies depend on, Axon offers a one-of-a-kind growth narrative. I’m bullish on the company’s long-term prospects and plan to continue holding it as a core position in my portfolio.

While caution is required given the stock’s steep valuation, buying the pre-earnings dip is wise. Regardless of the volatility, this stock is worth holding for the long term, so any negative surprises next week will provide an even better opportunity to improve one’s AXON position.

Disclosure