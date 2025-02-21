Why Buying the AXON Pre-Earnings Stock Dip Might be a Good Idea

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
News
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Market Movers
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Trending Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Most Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why Buying the AXON Pre-Earnings Stock Dip Might be a Good Idea

Story Highlights

Axon Enterprise is revolutionizing law enforcement tech while posting unstoppable growth and rising profitability. Here’s why I’m adding shares before Q4, and why I plan to keep adding more afterward.

Why Buying the AXON Pre-Earnings Stock Dip Might be a Good Idea

Over the last year, Axon Enterprise (AXON) stock has been on a tear. The leader in law enforcement tech has seen its share price double. However, the stock has cascaded 22% lower just this week. I see this as a superb buy-the-dip opportunity as the company’s shares get set to embark on another leg higher.

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Over the past year, I’ve been aggressively adding to my position, and with Axon set to report Q4 performance results next Tuesday, I see the recent dip as another opportunity to establish fresh longs. Yes, the stock is still expensive despite this week’s discount. But with AXON having monopolized the law enforcement tech ecosystem while only now starting to expand commercially, its premium starts to make sense.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) price history over the past 12 months
AXON stock price over the past 12 months
Axon Enterprise (AXON) price history over the past 5 days
AXON stock price over the past 5 days

Simultaneous Growth Across Multiple Segments

If the company’s Q3 performance was any indication, Q4 results will again reinforce Axon’s upward momentum. In its previous earnings call, Axon celebrated a 32% year-on-year revenue growth, marking the 11th consecutive quarter of at least 25% growth. That’s a remarkable run in any industry but especially impressive for a business already the top player in its field.

Chart showing Axon Enterprise (AXON) estimated and reported revenue figures since Q4 2022

The TASER division, which includes the company’s iconic hardware, reported a 36% revenue jump. Despite already being widely used, the upgrade cycle for TASER 10 is still in its early days. Adoption has been happening at nearly twice the rate of TASER 7, which speaks volumes about Axon’s ability to iterate on hardware that law enforcement agencies trust to use. We can likewise observe a growing international appetite for non-lethal solutions, a space where Axon holds a clear advantage given its U.S. dominance.

Meanwhile, Axon’s Cloud & Services division continues to shine. This segment also grew by 36% to reach $203 million in Q3, indicating how quickly agencies are adopting cloud-based services like digital evidence management and AI-driven reporting tools. Draft One, for instance, Axon’s AI-powered report-writing assistant, is fascinating. Given the administrative burden on law enforcement, anything that can streamline paperwork is poised for rapid adoption.

Profitability on a Steep Upward Curve

On top of Axon’s excellent top-line growth, its bottom-line progress is also impressive. In Q3, adjusted EBITDA margins hit 26.7%, the highest in three years. This sort of margin expansion in tandem with high growth is rare, especially in tech-heavy industries where companies often sacrifice profitability to gain market share.

Of course, much of the margin boost comes from the Cloud & Services segment, which boasts adjusted gross margins above 75%. Subscription-based revenue models like these create recurring revenue, which, in turn, makes Axon’s earnings more predictable. As this division scales, it’s safe to say that Axon’s overall profitability profile should continue to improve.

What to Expect Next Week

Regarding Axon’s upcoming report, management has guided for Q4 revenue between $560 million and $570 million, indicating the potential for another quarter of 30%-plus growth. One key catalyst is the momentum behind Axon’s AI Era Plan, which bundles Draft One and other AI-powered features into a comprehensive offering. So far, early indicators, especially from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference, suggest substantial demand brewing.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) forecast and actual EPS over the past six quarters

TASER demand remains robust on the hardware side, and I expect stronger numbers here. I’m also intrigued by Axon’s investments in drones and robotics, including its acquisition of Dedrone. The concept of Drones as First Responders (DFR) is gaining traction, and Axon appears well-positioned to lead this emerging category.

Valuation: Paying a Premium for Dominance

Now, the elephant in the room is nothing other than the valuation. Axon trades at over 21x sales, making it the seventh most expensive name in the S&P 500​ P/S-wise. In the meantime, its forward P/E hovers at a hefty 86x FY2026’s expected earnings. These multiples are undeniably high, even for a hyper-growth stock. Should Axon stumble, one could argue that the downside could be significant. This week’s stock plunge is either the first indication of inherent weakness or an opportunity to pick up the stock at lower levels before next week’s re-rating.

Nevertheless, this pricing also reflects the market’s expectation that Axon will maintain its dominance in a highly critical industry. Budgets for public safety tech are growing globally, and AI-driven solutions could unlock new recurring revenue streams. International expansion might accelerate, as well, as more countries opt for non-lethal weaponry and advanced policing tools.

Is AXON Enterprise a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

On Wall Street, AXON stock carries a Strong Buy consensus rating based on eight Buy, two Hold, and zero Sell ratings attained over the past three months. AXON’s average price target of $670 per share implies approximately 25% upside potential over the next twelve months.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) stock forecast for the next 12 months including a high, average, and low price target
Detailed list of analyst forecasts​ for Axon Enterprise (AXON) stock
See more AXON analyst ratings

AXON is an Established Powerhouse Worth Holding

With a strong market position, accelerating profitability, and a suite of products that law enforcement agencies depend on, Axon offers a one-of-a-kind growth narrative. I’m bullish on the company’s long-term prospects and plan to continue holding it as a core position in my portfolio.

While caution is required given the stock’s steep valuation, buying the pre-earnings dip is wise. Regardless of the volatility, this stock is worth holding for the long term, so any negative surprises next week will provide an even better opportunity to improve one’s AXON position.

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Palantir initiated, Roku upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
CE
BAX
TheFly
Premium
Craig-Hallum downgrades Axon to Hold on more balanced risk/reward
AXON
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential