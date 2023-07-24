Why Apple Stock Just Got a Price-Target Hike

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why Apple Stock Just Got a Price-Target Hike

Several of the market tech giants are reporting earnings this week, but avid market watchers will have to wait until the end of next week for the biggest of them to dial in its latest quarterly statement.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report fiscal third quarter results (June quarter) next Thursday (August 3). Ahead of the print, Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho thinks the latest data suggests there could be a positive surprise in store.

“Recent checks and third-party data suggest upside to iPhone, Mac and Services,” the 5-star analyst noted. “While the recovery in global smartphone demand is below expectations, it appears that the premium market (and hence Apple) is less impacted.”

Moreover, ahead of the new iPhone launch, the build out appears to be moving along smoothly and Ho reckons there’s the possibility iPhone units will actually post year-over-year growth in CY23 rather than show a decline of 5% as the Street currently expects.  

That said, for the current quarter, while Ho and the Street’s iPhone shipment expectations match – both are at ~$43 million – Ho sees iPhone revenue falling 8% year-over-year and 27% sequentially to $37.3 billion, lower than the Street’s $39.8 billion estimate. As noted above, however, on account of third-party preliminary unit shipment data, Ho does think there’s the possibility revenue for iPhones (and Macs) will come in above his estimates.

As for the headline metrics, Ho is also slightly below Street expectations, calling for revenue/EPS of $80.5 billion (a 3% y/y drop and down 15% QoQ) and $1.16, respectively, vs. the Street at $81.5 billion/$1.20.

Looking ahead, Ho anticipates Apple will suggest that F4Q (September quarter) y/y revenue will improve on the negative 3% display expected in F3Q. For the quarter, Ho is modeling a 1% y/y increase and 13% sequential improvement for revenue to reach $90.6 billion, a touch below consensus at $90.8 billion. The analyst sees EPS at $1.33, also slightly below Wall Street’s $1.37 forecast.

Over the past 3 months, Big Tech names, Apple included, have experienced some serious multiple expansion but Ho thinks there are reasons why the good times are set to continue for Apple.

“Despite higher valuation,” Ho summed up, “we continue to view AAPL favorably given its high quality of earnings and strong balance sheet, and we raise our price target from $180 to $210.” (To watch Ho’s track record, click here)

Overall, 23 analysts join Ho in the bull camp and with an additional 7 Holds, the stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating. That said, going by the $197.77 average target, the shares will stay rangebound for the foreseeable future. (See Apple stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

AAPL Likely to Hold iPhone Shipments Steady
Market NewsAAPL Likely to Hold iPhone Shipments Steady
5h ago
AAPL
GE stock hotter than Apple, more than doubles from year ago, WSJ says
GE
AAPL
WINN ETF: Can You Really Win with This ETF?
V
LLY
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

AAPL Likely to Hold iPhone Shipments Steady
Market NewsAAPL Likely to Hold iPhone Shipments Steady
5h ago
AAPL
GE stock hotter than Apple, more than doubles from year ago, WSJ says
The FlyGE stock hotter than Apple, more than doubles from year ago, WSJ says
1d ago
GE
AAPL
WINN ETF: Can You Really Win with This ETF?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWINN ETF: Can You Really Win with This ETF?
3d ago
V
LLY
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >