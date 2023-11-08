tiprankstipranks
Who Owns SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Who Owns SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)?

Story Highlights

We break down the ownership structure of SoFi stock using TipRanks’ Ownership tools.

After a stellar rally, SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock has reversed course, relinquishing some of its gains. Shares of this financial technology company have declined by approximately 22% over the past three months. However, SoFi stock stands to gain from the ongoing strength in its personal loan segment, a consistent rise in its deposits, and reduced funding costs. Given the company’s potential for substantial returns, it prompts the question: who owns SOFI?

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, it’s mostly owned by public companies and individual investors at 77.88%, followed by other institutional investors and mutual funds at 12.42% and 9.7%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into SoFi’s Ownership Structure 

Upon a detailed examination of institutional ownership, Vanguard emerges as the top shareholder of SOFI stock, holding a stake of approximately 7.69%. Following closely is Vanguard Index Funds, with a notable ownership stake of 7.26% in the company.

Among the other institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Positive on SoFi stock based on the activity of seven hedge funds. Moreover, of all the hedge fund managers tracked by TipRanks, Egon Durban & Greg Mondre of Silver Lake Group have the largest position in SOFI stock, owing about 3.28%. Next is Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management, with an ownership stake of 0.87% in the company.

While the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Positive on SoFi stock, individual investors have a Very Negative view of the company. Among the 699,281 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 5.5% have invested in SOFI stock. However, some investors have sold SoFi stock in the past seven to 30 days. This suggests that investors aren’t upbeat about SoFi’s near-term prospects.

Is SoFi Technologies a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about SoFi stock given the higher interest rate environment, which could hurt loan originations. With five Buy, six Hold, and one Sell recommendations, SoFi stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

At the same time, the average SOFI stock price target of $9.88 implies 33.15% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line

The ownership structure of SoFi stock reflects a healthy blend of institutional, retail, and individual investors. Furthermore, SoFi stock will gain from the momentum in its personal loan segment and higher fees from its tech platform. In addition, its growing deposit base and recovery in student loan refinancing volumes are positives. However, the challenges stemming from the interest rate keep analysts cautiously optimistic. 

Who Owns SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)?
