Who Owns PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Who Owns PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Who Owns PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock?

Story Highlights

We break down the ownership structure of PayPal stock using TipRanks’ Ownership tools.

Shares of the financial technology company PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are down about 21% year-to-date, underperforming the broader market. Nonetheless, the company announced senior leadership changes, establishing three new business units and focusing on cost savings to boost its performance. As PayPal stock could witness a recovery due to the ongoing initiatives to reaccelerate growth, it prompts the question: who owns PYPL?

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, PayPal is mostly owned by Other Institutional Investors at 40.76%, followed by public companies and individual investors, mutual funds, and insiders at 34.67%, 16.85%, and 7.72%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into PayPal’s Ownership Structure 

As insiders own a significant stake in PayPal, Pierre Omidyar is the top shareholder, holding approximately 7.62% of the company. Overall, PYPL is primarily owned by institutional investors, and a detailed examination of institutional ownership shows that Vanguard has a stake of approximately 7.29%. Following closely is Vanguard Index Funds, with a notable ownership stake of 6.68% in the company.

Among the other institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Negative on PayPal stock based on the activity of 37 hedge funds. 

While the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Negative on PYPL, individual investors are neither bullish nor bearish. Of the 703,959 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, only 2.5% have invested in PayPal stock. This small participation suggests that investors aren’t confident about PayPal’s prospects, at least in the near term. 

Is PayPal a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about PayPal stock due to near-term margin concerns. With 22 Buy and 11 Hold recommendations, PayPal stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. 

Further, the average PYPL stock price target of $84.17 indicates that it has the potential to go up by 49.40% from current levels. 

Bottom Line

The ownership composition of PayPal stock shows a healthy mix of institutional, retail, insider, and individual investors. While concerns over credit quality and unfavorable mix could pressure its margins in the short term, the company is taking initiatives to reaccelerate growth, which could lead to a recovery in its share price. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Who Owns PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >