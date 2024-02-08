Who Owns Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX)?

Shares of the streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have gained by over 52%, driven by factors such as the introduction of an ad-supported tier, efforts to address password sharing, a rise in paid memberships, and strong content. As Netflix focuses on monetizing its platform efficiently, it’s the right time to delve into its ownership structure.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, public companies and individual investors own 41.48% of NFLX. They are followed by mutual funds, other institutional investors, and insiders at 28.28%, 24.89%, and 5.36%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into Netflix’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at institutions (Mutual Funds and Other Institutional Investors), Vanguard owns a 7.31% stake in Netflix stock. Next up is Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 6.60% stake in the company.

Among the institutions, the hedge fund Confidence Signal is Very Negative on NFLX stock based on the activity of 43 hedge funds. Notably, Hedge Funds decreased their holdings by 1.9M shares in the last quarter.

While the hedge fund confidence signal is Very Negative, individual investors have a Very Positive view of the company, given that in the last 30 days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding the stock increased by 7.7%. Overall, among the 714,347 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 1.6% have invested in Netflix stock.

What is the Prediction for Netflix Stock?

As Netflix stock has gained substantially over the past year, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about its prospects. It has received 27 Buy, 13 Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

Analysts’ average price target of $574.01 implies a limited upside potential of 2.63% from current levels.

Conclusion

TipRanks’ Ownership tool shows Netflix’s ownership structure by category, enabling investors to make well-informed investing decisions.

Disclosure