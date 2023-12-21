Who Owns GameStop (NYSE:GME)?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Avergaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Who Owns GameStop (NYSE:GME)?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Who Owns GameStop (NYSE:GME)?

Story Highlights

We break down the ownership structure of GameStop stock using TipRanks’ Ownership tools.

Shares of the specialty retailer GameStop (NYSE:GME) are down about 8.29% year-to-date. The company recently reported mixed Q3 earnings. Meanwhile, the Board of Directors has granted CEO Ryan Cohen and the management team the authority to manage the company’s portfolio of securities, which includes the option to invest in other equities. While it is surprising that the company will utilize its cash to buy shares of other companies alongside its own, it led us to wonder: who owns GME?

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, GME is mostly owned by Public Companies and Individual Investors at 52.28%, followed by Other Institutional Investors, insiders, and mutual funds at 19.83%, 18.07%, and 9.83%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into Uber’s Ownership Structure

Upon digging deeper into institutional ownership, Vanguard stands out as the top shareholder of GameStop stock, holding a stake of approximately 8.03%. Following closely is Vanguard Index Funds, with a notable ownership stake of 7.58% in the company.

While insiders hold a considerable stake in the company, their confidence signal remains Negative. On the contrary, investor sentiment remains Positive on GameStop stock in the short term. However, of the 707,536 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, only 0.2% have invested in GME stock. This limited participation suggests investors aren’t confident about GME’s long-term prospects.

What is the Outlook for GameStop?

Wedbush’s Michael Pachter is the only analyst offering a 12-month price target for GameStop in the last three months. Pachter is bearish about GME’s prospects and reiterated a Sell rating on the stock on December 7. Further, Pachter called management’s decision to delegate the “authority to manage the company’s portfolio of securities to its CEO” as an “insane move.”

The analysts’ price target of $6 implies a downside potential of 64.76% in GME stock from current levels.

Bottom Line

The ownership structure of GameStop stock reflects a balanced mix of institutional, retail, insider, and individual investors. GME stock is under pressure amid a weak macro environment. However, its focus on reducing costs is a positive. However, there is a notable concern regarding management’s decision to allocate cash for investments in the equities of other companies, especially if they truly believe in the inherent value of GameStop’s shares.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Who Owns GameStop (NYSE:GME)?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >