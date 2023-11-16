Who Owns Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock?

Communication equipment provider Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) delivered better-than-expected first-quarter earnings for Fiscal 2024. However, the company reduced its full-year revenue guidance and provided a lower-than-expected Fiscal 2024 EPS outlook, which will likely pressure its stock. As Cisco is battling a slowdown in new product orders, it prompts the question: who owns CSCO?

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, it’s mostly owned by public companies and individual investors at 43.76%, followed by other institutional investors, mutual funds, and insiders at 37.33%, 18.76%, and 0.16%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into Cisco’s Ownership Structure

Upon a detailed examination of institutional ownership, Vanguard emerges as the top shareholder of Cisco stock, holding a stake of approximately 8.07%. Following closely is Vanguard Index Funds, with a notable ownership stake of 6.12% in the company.

Among the other institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Negative on CSCO stock based on the activity of 16 hedge funds. Nonetheless, of all the hedge fund managers tracked by TipRanks, John A. Gunn of Dodge & Cox, Investment Managers has the largest position in Cisco stock, owing about 0.71%.

While the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Negative on CSCO, individual investors are neither bullish nor bearish. Among the 702,159 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, merely 1% have invested in Cisco stock. This suggests that investors aren’t upbeat about CSCO’s prospects, at least in the near term.

Is Cisco a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Wall Street analysts prefer to remain sidelined due to the expected slowdown in new product orders. With five Buy and 15 Hold recommendations, Cisco stock has a Hold consensus rating. Further, the average CSCO stock price target of $59.23 implies 11.17% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line

The ownership composition of Cisco stock showcases a mix of institutional, retail, insider, and individual investors. Cisco stock is trading in the green on a year-to-date basis. However, due to concerns over future demand, Cisco stock could remain under pressure, which is why analysts remain sidelined.

Disclosure