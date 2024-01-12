Who Owns Boeing Stock (NYSE:BA)?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Who Owns Boeing Stock (NYSE:BA)?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Who Owns Boeing Stock (NYSE:BA)?

Story Highlights

We break down the ownership structure of Boeing stock using TipRanks’ Ownership tools.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) hit the spotlight after the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded its 737 MAX 9 aircraft for inspection. The inspection followed an incident on an Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) flight where a part of the plane detached mid-flight. Amid this crisis, Boeing reported that its deliveries and net orders soared in 2023 and assured investors of a solid backlog. As a strong backlog will support future growth, it’s the right time to delve into Boeing’s ownership structure.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, public companies and individual investors own the majority of the stake at 62.84%. They are followed by mutual funds, other institutional investors, and insiders at 19.66%, 16.65%, and 0.84%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into Boeing’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at institutions (Mutual Funds and Other Institutional Investors), Vanguard owns a significant stake of 7.02% in BA stock. Next up is Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 6.33% stake in the company. 

Among the institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Positive on Boeing based on the activity of 28 hedge funds. Notably, Hedge Funds increased their holdings by 271.8K shares in the last quarter.

Along with hedge funds, individual investors also have a Very Positive view of the company, given that in the last 30 days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding the stock increased by 6.2%. Overall, among the 710,327 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 1.1% have invested in Boeing stock.  

What is the Prediction for Boeing Stock? 

Boeing stock has delivered a return of approximately 3.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500’s (SPX) gain of nearly 20%. 

Nonetheless, analysts are upbeat about BA stock. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buy and four Hold recommendations. Further, analysts’ average price target of $278.40 implies an upside potential of 25.03% over the next 12 months.  

Conclusion

The Ownership tool from TipRanks offers insights into BA’s category-wise ownership structure, helping investors to make an informed investment decision.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >