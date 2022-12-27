What’s Behind the Rally in Nine Energy (NYSE:NINE) Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

What’s Behind the Rally in Nine Energy (NYSE:NINE) Stock?

Story Highlights

Nine Energy stock has spiked over 427% in six months. A favorable operating environment supports its financials and stock price.

Shares of Nine Energy (NYSE:NINE), an oilfield services provider that offers completion services to E&P (oil and gas exploration and production) companies, have surged over 427% in three months, outpacing the benchmark index by a wide margin. Higher price realizations and an increase in unconventional resource development activity are behind the surge in its stock price. 

The company is strategically increasing its prices across all its services. Meanwhile, the demand for its products and services, especially its cementing services, remains high, supporting its financials. Moreover, the company is focusing on deleveraging its balance sheet, which is positive. 

It’s worth highlighting that NINE’s business depends upon the onshore oil and gas companies’ level of capital spending and well completions. Lower capital spending by oil and gas companies could pose challenges. 

However, management is confident and expects to benefit from its geographic and service line diversity. Further, constraints on oilfield service equipment and incremental rig activity are expected to support pricing and, in turn, its financials even if there is no significant increase in resource and well development activity.

Is Nine Energy Stock a Buy or Hold?

Ignacio Bernaldez of EF Hutton has rated NINE stock a Buy due to its geographical diversity and capital-light business model. His price target of $15.50 implies a further upside of 12.65% from current levels. As NINE stock has skyrocketed, insiders sold it. TipRanks’ data shows that insiders sold NINE stock worth $3.8M in the last three months. Meanwhile, hedge funds bought NINE stock worth $90K. 

Nine Energy stock has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks. (Stay abreast of the best that TipRanks’ Smart Score has to offer).

Bottom Line 

Nine Energy is well-positioned to capitalize on the increased resource development activity and higher spending by oil and natural gas companies. Its stock has outperformed the broader markets by a wide margin and is poised to deliver strong returns in the coming months. 

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NINE

Nine Energy Service rises 8.9%
The FlyNine Energy Service rises 8.9%
4d ago
NINE
Nine Energy Service rises 14.3%
NINE
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
ACB
CVE
More NINE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NINE

Nine Energy Service rises 8.9%
The FlyNine Energy Service rises 8.9%
4d ago
NINE
Nine Energy Service rises 14.3%
The FlyNine Energy Service rises 14.3%
6d ago
NINE
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
11d ago
ACB
CVE
More NINE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >