What to look for when Netflix (NFLX) reports earnings next week

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

What to look for when Netflix (NFLX) reports earnings next week

It’s that time again; the 4Q22 earnings season is about to kick off and next week, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will deliver 2022’s final report. The one big change between this statement and all that preceded it, is that the Q4 print will be the first to include Netflix’s foray into ad-supported viewing. The company launched its Basic with Ads service for $6.99 a month in the U.S. on November 3rd and no doubt, investors will be keen to find out how the initiative is taking shape.

While Monness analyst Brian White is wary of the impact a weakening economy will have on Netflix’s business, while there are also “throngs of fierce competitors at its gates,” the analyst notes that Netflix “continues to drop captivating content on the platform.” The “biggest positive surprise” of the December quarter was the success of Wednesday (Season 1). Within its first 28 days on the platform, The Addams Family spin-off generated 1.196 billion hours of viewing time, propelling the new series to second spot on Netflix’s Most Popular TV (English) list, behind only Stranger Things (Season 4) that clocked 1.352 billion hours in its first 28 days.

As for the headline numbers, White expects Netflix will “at least meet” his 4Q22 revenue estimate of $7.911, billion amounting to a 3% year-over-year increase compared to the Street at $7.816 billion. The analyst projects EPS of $0.43, just below consensus at $0.44. “Our 4Q:22 sales forecast reflects flat quarter-over-quarter performance,” says the 5-star analyst, “weaker than the four-year average of up 4% for past December quarters.”

On the subs front, Netflix anticipates 4.5 million new paying additions (White expects 4.6 million – a 3% YoY uptick) although the company said this will be the last time it guides for this metric.

Summing up, while White believes Netflix “continues to release captivating content, and the stock’s valuation is unassuming,” he notes the industry “remains highly competitive,” whilst also believing the darkest days of the economic downturn are still to come.

As such, the analyst sticks with a Neutral rating without offering a fixed price target. (To watch White’s track record, click here)

Turning now to the rest of the Street, where the stock gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 15 Buys, 14 Holds and 3 Sells. At $308.81, the average target suggests shares will drop by 7% in the year ahead. (See Netflix stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX): Poised to be a Disinflation Sensation
Stock Analysis & IdeasNetflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX): Poised to be a Disinflation Sensation
6h ago
NFLX
Nancy Pelosi Discloses Stock Market Fire Sale
DIS
NFLX
Netflix’s Luther movie begins streaming March 10, The Verge says
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX): Poised to be a Disinflation Sensation
Stock Analysis & IdeasNetflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX): Poised to be a Disinflation Sensation
6h ago
NFLX
Nancy Pelosi Discloses Stock Market Fire Sale
Market NewsNancy Pelosi Discloses Stock Market Fire Sale
6h ago
DIS
NFLX
Netflix’s Luther movie begins streaming March 10, The Verge says
The FlyNetflix’s Luther movie begins streaming March 10, The Verge says
1d ago
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >