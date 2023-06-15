tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

What Are the 3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore?

Story Highlights

Dividend Aristocrats are valuable investments for those seeking regular income. Not only do they ensure steady dividend incomes, but they also increase their payouts consistently.

Investors seeking a regular, healthy, and growing income stream should focus on Dividend Aristocrat Stocks. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) are three such dividend aristocrats that pay handsome dividends. They are currently trading at cheap multiples, and have the potential to earn reasonable stock price appreciation. By investing in these stocks, you don’t just get regular dividends but also capital appreciation on your investments.

Dividend aristocrats have two main prerequisites; they belong to the S&P 500 index (SPX), and they have increased their dividends consecutively for at least 25 years. These companies provide safety during times of economic uncertainty as they are usually in the defensive sector and are relatively less volatile to market fluctuations. Having said that, we have identified three dividend aristocrat stocks that are undervalued currently and have the scope to grow in the future. Against this backdrop, let’s understand why these dividend aristocrats are worth investing in.

What is the Future of KO Stock?

Beverage behemoth Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) needs no introduction. Its large assortment of non-alcoholic beverages, including soft drinks, juices, dairy, tea, coffee, and water, has found a place in every household globally. This dividend aristocrat pays a regular quarterly common dividend of $0.46 per share, reflecting a payout ratio of 70.52%. Its current dividend yield of 2.94% is reasonably higher than the sector average of 2.125%. Further, KO stock is down 2.6% so far this year. It also trades at a price/earnings (P/E) multiple of 26.5x, much lower than its 5-year average of 34x, lending it substantial scope to grow.

Innovation is key in the consumer defensive segment, and KO has been consistently innovating and improving its offerings to cater to the larger masses. Coca-Cola acquired the Costa Coffee chain in 2019 for $4.9 billion, increasing its footprint significantly in the coffee business. Additionally, the company launched the Jack & Coke RTD (ready-to-drink) cocktail in the U.S. in March this year, to capture the alcoholic drinks segment.

In the highly competitive market, it caters to, it is indeed commendable that the Coke maker has consistently increased its dividend for many years. KO stock has also made it to the Dividend Kings list thanks to increasing its dividend for over 60 consecutive years.

Wall Street analysts remain highly optimistic about the stock’s trajectory. On TipRanks, KO commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and three Hold ratings. Also, the average Coca-Cola price target of $70.25 implies 15.4% upside potential from current levels. 

Is JNJ a Good Buy Now?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a major player in the healthcare products market. Its offerings cater to the consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical device segments. In a strategic move, Johnson & Johnson spun off its consumer healthcare division into a separate entity called Kenvue Inc. in May 2023. Its shares trade under the ticker symbol KVUE, and JNJ continues to hold roughly 91.9% stake of Kenvue, most of which, it intends to sell off by the end of 2023.

JNJ pays a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share, representing a yield of 2.86%, nearly double compared to the sector average of 1.49%. Its dividend payout ratio stands at 45.03%, and like KO stock, JNJ is a part of the Dividend Kings list since it has been increasing its dividends consistently for 60 years now.

Turning towards its valuation, the stock trades at a P/E multiple of 33.4x, lower than its historical 5-year average of 50.2x, implying the stock is currently undervalued. Moreover, JNJ stock has lost nearly 8% year-to-date and is trading lower than its 52-week high of $178.40 made in January 2023.

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about JNJ stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Out of the top nine analysts who recently rated the stock, five have given it a Buy, and four have given it a Hold rating. Also, the overall average Johnson & Johnson price forecast of $180.95 implies 12% upside potential from current levels.

What is the Forecast for GPC Stock?

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) engages in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials. Both corporate insiders and hedge funds are steadily increasing their stakes in GPC stock as the industrials company has consistently surpassed earnings expectations in the past nine quarters.

Not just that, the dividend aristocrat has increased its dividends for 67 consecutive years and is also a part of the Dividend Kings list. The company currently pays a regular quarterly common dividend of $0.95 per share, reflecting a payout ratio of 42.76%. Its current dividend yield stands at 2.3%, higher than the sector average of 1.639%.

It could be a good time to invest in GPC stock, as it has lost 5.4% so far in 2023. Plus, its P/E ratio of 18.1x is significantly lower than its 5-year average of 79x, implying a massive growth opportunity.

Analysts are also optimistic about GPC stock. On TipRanks, Genuine Parts has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and four Hold ratings. Also, the average Genuine Parts Company stock prediction of $179.67 implies 13.2% upside potential from current levels.

Further, investors looking for the most accurate and most profitable analyst for GPC could follow J.P. Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers. Copying his trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 73% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 5.84% per trade.

Key Takeaways

The three dividend aristocrats discussed today boast resilient business models, solid dividend payout and growth histories, and cheap valuations, making KO, JNJ, and GPC attractive investment opportunities for those seeking consistent dividend income.

Disclosure

