Wedbush Pounds the Table on Apple Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Wedbush Pounds the Table on Apple Stock

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock just needs a little push to move into $3 trillion market-cap territory. The stock needs to hit $190.73 to do so.

Reaching that valuation will be vindication of sorts, says Wedbush analyst Daneil Ives, who notes that not all financial prognosticators have been backing the tech giants’ chances of ongoing success. Those don’t include Ives, however, who thinks the company – and stock – is primed for further growth ahead.

“The Apple bears and skeptics continue to scratch their heads as many have called for Apple’s ‘broken growth story’ this year in a tougher backdrop to which we firmly believe the exact opposite has happened with Cupertino heading into a massive renaissance of growth over the next 12 to 18 months,” the 5-star analyst bullishly said.

Key to this growth will be annual services revenue approaching $100 billion in FY24, all the while growing double digits. Considering that in FY20, the services revenue was around half that amount, that is a “jaw dropping trajectory” and puts Apple on course to reach a “fair valuation” in the $3.5 trillion range by FY25 with the bull case version even landing at $4 trillion.

According to Ives, the Street is also underestimating the boost about to be provided with the release of the iPhone 15 this fall, as around 25% of Apple’s user base have not upgraded their iPhones in more than 4 years.

Not to mention, there’s the upcoming launch of the mixed reality Vision Pro headset that will set in motion the next phase of growth. Ives is convinced this will mark the initial stage of a larger plan by Apple to establish a comprehensive app ecosystem driven by generative AI. This ecosystem will have “thousands of use cases across fitness, health, sports/movies via Apple and partner (e.g. Disney) content, and a myriad of other areas just starting to take shape with developers.”

All told, Ives’ maintained an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating on the shares, backed by a $220 price target. That figure makes room for additional gains of 16% over the coming months. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)

Elsewhere on the Street, the stock garners an additional 23 Buys and 7 Holds, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, the $191.96 price target implies shares have almost reached their full valuation. (See Apple stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

How Education and Training are Being Reimagined in the Metaverse
Stock Analysis & IdeasHow Education and Training are Being Reimagined in the Metaverse
3h ago
AAPL
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: What Do the Technical Indicators Signal?
NDX
QQQ
Looking for a Market-Beating Growth ETF? Check Out VUG
V
HD
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

How Education and Training are Being Reimagined in the Metaverse
Stock Analysis & IdeasHow Education and Training are Being Reimagined in the Metaverse
3h ago
AAPL
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: What Do the Technical Indicators Signal?
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvesco QQQ Trust ETF: What Do the Technical Indicators Signal?
15h ago
NDX
QQQ
Looking for a Market-Beating Growth ETF? Check Out VUG
Stock Analysis & IdeasLooking for a Market-Beating Growth ETF? Check Out VUG
24h ago
V
HD
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >