tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Web3 Foundation Supports Project That’ll Bring News Publishers onto Blockchain

Story Highlights

The newly revealed collaborative partnership forged with the World Association of News Publishers is designed to unlock new revenue streams for news publishers by supporting innovative means of creating, distributing, and monetizing digital news.

As the number of media outlets and social media platforms continues to swell, it is becoming increasingly overwhelming for most people to identify trusted news sources. In today’s heavily centralized publisher ecosystem, constant allegations of misinformation and fake news have created an atmosphere of mistrust. Experts believe that Web 3.0 – the decentralized internet – has the potential to overcome this challenge, powering authentic news publishing and reporting that is free from bias or influence.

Based on this theory, Web3 Foundation (W3F), the collaborative initiative dedicated to nurturing and stewarding Web3 technology, has unveiled its support for a pilot project to restructure the news and media industries.

The project is a collaborative partnership led by Oxford Internet Institute visiting policy fellow David Tomchak and the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA). It will explore how Web3 technologies can help build trust and unlock new revenue sources for news publishers and content creators.

Web3 Foundation Will Provide Funding and Expertise

The support from Web3 Foundation will come in the form of its expertise and funding during the research phase of the project. The pilot project is scheduled to run between October and December 2022. It will bring together local and international news publishers and technology experts to collaborate on researching practical applications of Web3 and other decentralized technologies for the publishing industry.

Commenting on the development, CEO of Web3 Foundation Bertrand Perez, notes, “We have a proven track record of supporting projects that share our vision for Web3, namely an internet that is fairer, more democratic, and gives users stronger control over their data.”

The central idea of this research is to facilitate learning and knowledge sharing between Web3 advocates and the traditional media industry. The results gathered from the research will be used as the blueprint for developing the technical roadmap for the project and the eventual incorporation of blockchain in the technology stack.

The inclusion of blockchain in this project aims to address the trust factor between publishers and readers while simultaneously unlocking new monetization opportunities for participating creators. 

A portion of the funding provided by the Web3 Foundation will be directly shared with publishers via a grants arrangement, which will be coordinated by the WAN-IFRA team for its members. The grants will be used to reimburse the publishers who commit their time to the project and contribute towards the research to build practical solutions for news publishers as Web3 takes center stage.

Project lead David Tomchak concludes, “We are delighted that Web3 Foundation has agreed to partner with this project. Gaining support from Web3 Foundation is crucial in allowing us to complete the research in a way that offers a solid, practical solution for the media industry to use this technology.”

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Takes a Hit on Infrastructure Troubles
Stock Analysis & IdeasRio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Takes a Hit on Infrastructure Troubles
1h ago
RIO
Here’s Why We’re Bullish on Etsy Stock (NASDAQ:ETSY)
ETSY
Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
MFA
AOMR
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Takes a Hit on Infrastructure Troubles
Stock Analysis & IdeasRio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Takes a Hit on Infrastructure Troubles
1h ago
RIO
Here’s Why We’re Bullish on Etsy Stock (NASDAQ:ETSY)
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s Why We’re Bullish on Etsy Stock (NASDAQ:ETSY)
2h ago
ETSY
Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Stock Analysis & IdeasSeeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
2h ago
MFA
AOMR
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) will Protect Ether Holdings during the Merge
COIN
Ryan Cohen May be Inspected for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Sale
BBBY
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Launches Base Version of Model Y in Europe
TSLA
Will a Cheaper Plan Boost Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock?
NFLX
Dell Technologies Ceases Operations in Russia
DELL
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
PDD
CTLT
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Agrees to Settle Long-Overdue Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit
META
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart
WMT
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock: Pfizer Lawsuit Presents Opportunity and Challenge
PFE
MRNA
More Market News >