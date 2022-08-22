tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Watr Foundation Partners with Parity Technologies to Devise Ethical Commodities Market Infrastructure

Story Highlights

The newly formed tie-up of Watr Foundation and Parity Technologies intends to bring more transparency and clarity to the “ethical commodities” market in response to growing concerns over environmental impact and sustainability.

Switzerland-based Watr Foundation has partnered with Web3 infrastructure developer Parity Technologies, the company behind the Polkadot blockchain, to develop a public blockchain protocol and dApp (decentralized application) ecosystem for ethical commodities.

As awareness and concerns over business impact grow globally, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) labeling is giving investors newfound tools to categorize companies’ efforts to pursue more sustainable and ethical business practices. Although the scope is focused mainly on publicly-listed companies, it provides a blueprint for similar efforts in other areas of industry, namely commodity production.

Like ESG, interest in the production and trade of commodities categorized as “ethical” or “sustainable” is also climbing. Ethical commodities are defined as products sourced and manufactured in a manner that is socially and environmentally responsible and, by extension, aren’t environmentally harmful or harmful to the people who produce them.

Yet, given the number of participants in any commodities supply chain, the amount of information captured and the monitoring required is extensive. To support “ethically sourced” commodity claims, any solution must track where each commodity was bought and sold in the open market. This includes verifiable labels for carbon emissions, workforce participation, water pollution, recycled content, and other pertinent details.

The platform, titled Watr, is based on Polkadot’s “Substrate” development language and will eventually join the Polkadot ecosystem as a parachain to leverage the blockchain’s security and cross-chain compatibility.

It will be used for both retail and enterprise-focused use cases in the $17 trillion market to simplify the ethical commodities trade with a so-called “nutrition label,” akin to the labels accompanying consumer food products. Aimed for an initial deployment in Africa, the infrastructure intends to track and label the pertinent information of raw commodities. 

This new development follows an earlier partnership between Watr Foundation and blockchain platform Algorand that resulted in the launch of Watr Ecosystem, a KYC and AML-verified Layer-1 open blockchain ecosystem designed to integrate DeFi (decentralized finance) into commodity trading.

To date, “ethical commodities” have largely remained under the purview of governments and organizations that devise the necessary policies and framework to contribute toward sustainability. Other individual markets and civil society groups acting under the banner of CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives have also started to work towards sustainable development.

However, the future of these organizations – many of which participate voluntarily – remains unclear. This is because they depend primarily on consumer trust to push the “ethical commodities” into the market. On top of that, the existing infrastructure is heavily centralized, leading to a lack of transparency and limiting evidence of the underlying “ethics” relating to how commodities are produced and distributed.

The Obstacles Stacked against the Ethical Commodities Market

Adding an “ethical” label to any commodity is straightforward, but granting the end-user an option to track the provenance of the label remains a challenge. Existing infrastructure isn’t well-equipped to provide the necessary clarity for consumers to distinguish between unethically and ethically sourced commodities. Moreover, any response must address the growing ESG (environmental, social, and governance) concerns from investors and resource buyers alike.

For Watr and Parity Technologies, the solution for tracking and transparently sharing the vast amount of commodity production data involves blockchain technology and its tokenization features. Therefore, the forthcoming infrastructure aims to assure suppliers and consumers have all the necessary information to distinguish between the good and bad practices related to commodity uptake, helping verify raw commodities labeled “ethical” and making the market more accountable.

Disclosure 

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Billionaire Israel Englander Picks Up These 3 Small EV Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasBillionaire Israel Englander Picks Up These 3 Small EV Stocks
54m ago
REE
BEEM
Should You Worry about Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Amid Slowing Ad Demand?
Bitcoin: Use Crypto to Protect against Inflation
More NASDAQ Latest News >

