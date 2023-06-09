Warner Bros. Discovery Stock (NYSE:WBD): Rising Steadily on Positive Catalysts

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock (NYSE:WBD): Rising Steadily on Positive Catalysts

Story Highlights

Warner Bros. Discovery stock has been gaining momentum in the past two days owing to strategic moves made by the media powerhouse.

Shares of media behemoth Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have risen steadily for the past two consecutive days on positive catalysts. WBD stock rose over 8% on June 7, followed by a 7% gain yesterday, June 8. The stock has advanced 21.9% in the past five days. Furthermore, when considering the year-to-date performance, the stock has gained a substantial 46.9%.

Key Factors Driving WBD Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery has undertaken strategic steps that are being cheered by the investor community. For one, the company ousted CEO Chris Licht of its multinational news channel, CNN (Cable News Network), on June 7. Licht was under fire on various accounts for controversies, low ratings, and questionable programming decisions, leading to a perception of him as detached and overbearing within the network.

And secondly, WBD is taking positive steps to deleverage its balance sheet from loads of debt accumulated during the merger of Warner Bros. with Discovery in 2022. In a regulatory filing dated June 7, WBD noted that it had paid down “$750 million of borrowings under its multicurrency revolving credit agreement and $800 million of borrowings outstanding under its term loan prior to the due date of April 2025.”

Additionally, the company also commenced a cash tender offer of $500 million to purchase all or any of its floating-rate notes, which carry high-interest rates and mature in March 2024. The total amounts to $2.05 billion in debt reduction, out of the $49.5 billion reported at the end of the first quarter.

What is the Future of WBD Stock?

Recently, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $14, implying that shares are almost fully valued at current levels. Except for Swinburne and an unknown Barclays analyst, all ten Wall Street analysts who recently rated WBD are highly optimistic about its trajectory.

On TipRanks, the stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on ten Buys and two Hold ratings. Also, the average Warner Bros. Discovery price forecast of $20.45 implies 45.9% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on WBD

Amazon Considers Ad-Supported Tier; WBD, PARA Jump
Market NewsAmazon Considers Ad-Supported Tier; WBD, PARA Jump
2d ago
WBD
AMZN
Chris Licht Steps Down as CNN CEO amid Controversies
WBD
‘These Are the Best You Would Get,’ Goldman Sachs Says About 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
WBD
FOUR
More WBD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WBD

Amazon Considers Ad-Supported Tier; WBD, PARA Jump
Market NewsAmazon Considers Ad-Supported Tier; WBD, PARA Jump
2d ago
WBD
AMZN
Chris Licht Steps Down as CNN CEO amid Controversies
Market NewsChris Licht Steps Down as CNN CEO amid Controversies
2d ago
WBD
‘These Are the Best You Would Get,’ Goldman Sachs Says About 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘These Are the Best You Would Get,’ Goldman Sachs Says About 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
2d ago
WBD
FOUR
More WBD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >