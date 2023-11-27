tiprankstipranks
Walt Disney Stock (NYSE:DIS): Not Thankful for Thanksgiving Weekend
Disney’s “Wish” movie did not gain the number one spot during the Thanksgiving weekend as opposed to the historical dominance of the company’s movie releases. DIS stock is under pressure due to several internal and external factors.

Entertainment giant The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is likely not thankful about this year’s Thanksgiving weekend. The company has historically scored high goals in movie debuts during this time of the year. But this year’s Thanksgiving failed to create that kind of magic. Disney’s animated musical film “Wish” came in third among Thanksgiving weekend ticket sales.

As per research firm Comscore, “Wish” raked in $19.5 million over the three-day weekend and $31.7 million since its theatrical opening last Wednesday. The movie lags behind Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” and Sony Pictures “Napoleon.”

How Disney is Maneuvering through Tough Times

DIS stock has been under an undue burden this year owing to company-specific problems, activist investor pressure, and the months-long writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Having said that, better days lie ahead for Disney, as displayed in its robust Q4FY23 results and subscriber growth. The company’s cost-cutting initiatives are beginning to take shape. Plus, the strikes looming over Hollywood studios are over, which means that Disney can look forward to a slate of exciting releases in the coming quarters. Furthermore, ace hedge fund managers are seeing the value in DIS stock and have built up stakes in the company during the September quarter. Interestingly, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger recently announced that Frozen 4 is “in the works,” alongside a previously announced Frozen 3

What is the Future of Disney Stock?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about DIS stock’s trajectory. On TipRanks, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys, six Holds, and one Sell rating. Also, the average Walt Disney price forecast of $106.52 implies 10.9% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, DIS stock has gained nearly 8%.

Ending Thoughts

The Walt Disney Company is figuring out measures to overcome the challenges posed by both internal and external factors. Even so, analysts are trying to turn their view in favor of the stock, noting the recent jump in subscribers. While these efforts will take time to materialize, DIS stock is currently trading at a discount to its all-time high of $118.18, hit earlier this year.

Disclosure

Walt Disney Stock (NYSE:DIS): Not Thankful for Thanksgiving Weekend
