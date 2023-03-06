Walmart Stock (NYSE:WMT): “Dividend King” Status Could Offset Earnings Worries

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Walmart Stock (NYSE:WMT): “Dividend King” Status Could Offset Earnings Worries

Story Highlights

Although Walmart’s current valuation is not supported by its earnings growth prospects, its 50th consecutive annual dividend increase could serve as a strong anchor for the company’s stock price.

Walmart stock (NYSE:WMT) has hit a bit of a rough patch lately, with earnings worries alarming investors. The company’s revenue growth has been struggling to keep up with the rate at which expenses have been growing. As a result, the company’s margins have shrunk, and its earnings have declined. Hence, Walmart’s shares appear to have flipped on the expensive side, especially since there isn’t a promising outlook for earnings growth in the near future.

That said, it’s not all doom and gloom for Walmart. The company has announced its 50th consecutive annual dividend increase, which is music to the ears of income-oriented investors. As dividend investors continue to accumulate shares, it’s possible that Walmart’s current valuation will remain elevated, causing the stock to continue to trade flat.

Overall, I’m feeling pretty neutral about Walmart stock. While the recent dividend news is certainly exciting for some investors, the company’s lack of earnings growth potential makes me hesitant to give it a strong endorsement.

Lack of Earnings Growth Induces Worries

Recently, Walmart has been confronted with a major hurdle in terms of its earnings growth. Although management’s efforts to navigate through the challenging market conditions are commendable, the company has struggled to keep up with the incessant escalation in labor and product costs.

It’s not that Walmart’s management has been incompetent. In fact, given the circumstances, I would argue they have done an excellent job. However, due to the necessity of offering higher wages to retain and satisfy employees in a tight labor market while keeping prices affordable for consumers, it has become increasingly challenging to grow profits. This was illustrated in the company’s fiscal Q4 and full-year results, which came in mixed.

Sales Growth is Praiseworthy…

In terms of sales, the numbers were strong. For the quarter, the company posted sales of $164 billion, up 7.3% year-over-year or 7.9% in constant currency. Specifically, comparable sales in the U.S. were up 8.2%, effortlessly beating the consensus estimate of 6.9%. In fact, it’s worth mentioning that December was the largest sales month in Walmart’s U.S. history, indicating strong consumer purchasing power.

The company’s E-Commerce segment also saw significant growth, with sales up by 17% and the company continuing to gain market share in online grocery sales. Sam’s Club also performed well, delivering comparable sales growth of 12.2% or 22.6% on a two-year stack, with its member count hitting a new all-time high.

….But Growing Expenses are Hard to Control

Despite Walmart’s robust sales, controlling expenses in the current market environment has been a real challenge. The two primary drivers of higher expenses are labor costs and more expensive product sourcing.

Regarding labor costs, worker pay averaged close to $17.00 an hour during 2022, which is the result of five rounds of wage hikes that began in 2015. Then, back in January, Walmart announced another raise in its minimum wages as the company keeps grappling with a tight retail labor market.

Thus, the company’s average worker pay is set to increase even further this year, and given the labor-intensive nature of its business model, this can have a significant effect on Walmart’s earnings. For context, Walmart is the largest employer in the world, having a staggering 2.3 million employees. Hence, a company-wide wage increase can have an immense effect on margins.

And then, there is inflation, which has eased in the past few months but remains quite elevated on a historical basis. Walmart has strived to maintain low prices to keep attracting foot traffic, and in that regard, it has succeeded, as illustrated in its sales.

However, as its cost of goods has grown disproportionally compared to its shelf prices, its margins have softened. In fact, in Q4, gross margins were 23.5%, the lowest for Walmart in 16 years, while its EBITDA margins were 5.1%, the lowest in the past two decades (as far as the data goes back).

Dividend Enthusiasm to Sustain Valuation

Walmart’s valuation appears to be quite elevated, given the lack of earnings growth. In particular, due to a decline in margins, as mentioned earlier, full-year adjusted earnings per share came in at $6.29, falling from last year’s $6.46. Consensus earnings-per-share estimates for Fiscal 2024 point toward a further decline to $6.15, implying shares currently trading at a forward P/E of 22.8. That’s a very rich multiple with interest rates on the rise and no visibility regarding when earnings growth will resume.

However, Walmart’s valuation is likely to be sustained by income-oriented investors and funds, with the company hitting a new status in the space. Specifically, along with its Q4 results, Walmart announced its 50th consecutive annual increase, entering the elite class of Dividend Kings (companies that feature 50+ years of consecutive dividend increases).

While the stock’s yield may be very light at 1.7% in the interest rates landscape, the upcoming headlines regarding the company’s new dividend status should nevertheless drive dividend investors and related funds to keep accumulating shares.

Is WMT Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, Walmart has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 21 Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months. At $162.79, the average WMT stock price target implies 15.7% upside potential.

The Takeaway

In conclusion, Walmart’s recent sales growth is noteworthy. Still, the company’s struggle to control growing expenses and lack of earnings growth visibility makes it difficult, in my view, to give a bullish rating.

However, Walmart’s new status as a Dividend King, with 50 consecutive annual dividend increases, may sustain its elevated valuation among income-oriented investors and income-focused funds.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on WMT

McMillon plans to stay Walmart CEO at least three more years, WSJ says
The FlyMcMillon plans to stay Walmart CEO at least three more years, WSJ says
4d ago
WMT
Walmart to open 28 new Walmart Health center locations in 2024
WMT
Citi, Walmart introduce the Bridge built by Citi platform to Walmart suppliers
C
WMT
More WMT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WMT

McMillon plans to stay Walmart CEO at least three more years, WSJ says
The FlyMcMillon plans to stay Walmart CEO at least three more years, WSJ says
4d ago
WMT
Walmart to open 28 new Walmart Health center locations in 2024
The FlyWalmart to open 28 new Walmart Health center locations in 2024
4d ago
WMT
Citi, Walmart introduce the Bridge built by Citi platform to Walmart suppliers
The FlyCiti, Walmart introduce the Bridge built by Citi platform to Walmart suppliers
6d ago
C
WMT
More WMT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >