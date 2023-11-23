Walgreens Stock (NASDAQ:WBA): Will Its 9.3% Dividend Get Cut Soon?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Walgreens Stock (NASDAQ:WBA): Will Its 9.3% Dividend Get Cut Soon?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Walgreens Stock (NASDAQ:WBA): Will Its 9.3% Dividend Get Cut Soon?

Story Highlights

Walgreens faces pressure, as its 9.3% dividend yield has sparked speculation of an impending cut, threatening its legendary 47-year growth streak. Despite concerns, a strategic dividend cut could position Walgreens for an earnings recovery,  unlocking significant upside for investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock (NASDAQ:WBA) currently offers a massive 9.3% dividend yield – right around the highest in the company’s near-40-year history in the public markets. Shares of the pharmacy giant have plummeted to multi-decade lows, signaling the market’s expectation for an impending dividend cut. Thus, Walgreens’ legendary 47-year dividend growth streak may soon be coming to an end.

Still, a dividend cut could unlock notable upside potential from the stock’s current levels. Thus, I am neutral on the stock.

Is Wall Street Correctly Predicting a Dividend Cut?

Wall Street has persistently anticipated challenges surrounding Walgreens’ ability to sustain its dividend. Shares have been on a downward decline since 2018, as the company’s gradually worsening profitability against a gradually growing dividend doesn’t really sound like a sustainable combo. Indeed, Walgreens’ adjusted EPS peaked in Fiscal 2018, when it came in at $6.02. Since then, it has declined almost every year. In fact, adjusted EPS for Walgreens’ Fiscal 2023, which ended this past August, landed at just $3.98.

For some context here, let’s take a look at the company’s most recent Fiscal Q4 results. For the quarter, revenues actually grew by 9.2% to $35.4 billion compared to last year, or by 8.3% in constant currency. Increased revenues were driven by robust sales growth in both the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and International segments and a significant contribution from the U.S. Healthcare segment.

Nevertheless, as per the company’s report, a decline in demand for COVID-related services, a consumer base exhibiting greater caution, and a preference for value-driven choices, combined with a milder respiratory season, collectively exerted margin pressures during the quarter.

Thus, Walgreens’ adjusted operating margin dived to just 1.6%, resulting in an adjusted operating profit of just $683 million, down 9.8% year-over-year. As a result, adjusted net income, which also accounts for interest amongst other expenses, fell by 17.1% to $575 million.

With the company’s profitability getting compressed this fast — and remember, this has been a continuous trend since 2018 — it’s no wonder the market is bracing for a dividend cut. Given the quarterly dividend’s substantial demand of approximately $415 million per quarter, totaling $1.66 billion annually, a prudent move for management would be to prioritize deleveraging. This proactive approach is crucial to avoid further erosion of the bottom line, which seems increasingly inevitable.

The heightened likelihood of a dividend cut is underscored by the company’s customary July dividend increases being foregone. Notably, this past July marked an exception, with the company skipping its usual hike, signaling the lack of adequate affordability. Although WBA maintains a remarkable 47-year streak of dividend growth, the recent deviation suggests that this legendary track record may end sooner rather than later.

A Dividend Cut Could Unlock Upside Potential

Walgreens cutting its dividend may seem bad on the surface, especially to income-oriented investors who have been collecting growing dividends from the company for decades. However, it could unlock notable upside potential.

As I previously mentioned, implementing a strategic cut would enable the company to channel additional funds toward mitigating its expenses, ultimately enhancing its overall profitability. The adverse impact of escalating rates on the company’s financial performance is evident in the substantial 45% year-over-year increase in interest expenses in Fiscal 2023, reaching $580 million. Considering that Walgreens’ total debt stood at $34.5 billion at the close of Fiscal 2023, expediting efforts to deleverage emerges as a prudent move.

In such a scenario, there is a potential for a resurgence in Walgreens’ profitability, unveiling the undervalued nature of its stock. How? Well, management anticipates the adjusted EPS for Fiscal 2024 to fall between $3.20 and $3.50. This projection aligns with Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $3.34 for the year. Although this implies a decline compared to the previous year’s adjusted EPS of $3.98, analysts anticipate a gradual rebound from this point onward.

Considering the current valuation of approximately 6.3 times next year’s projected adjusted EPS, a dividend cut catalyzing a positive earnings growth trajectory is likely to expose the stock’s undervaluation, presenting significant upside potential for investors.

Is WBA Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Regarding Wall Street’s view on the stock, Walgreens Boots Alliance maintains a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, six Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. At $26.56, the average Walgreens stock forecast implies 28.37% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell WBA stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Lisa Gill from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), with an average return of 25.93% per rating and an 82% success rate.

The Takeaway

Walgreens Boots Alliance is at a crossroads, with its dividend yield near an all-time high and a historic 47-year growth streak under threat. Wall Street’s foresight on a potential dividend cut seems well-founded, given the persistent decline in adjusted EPS since 2018. However, this doesn’t necessarily make me bearish on the stock.

While a dividend cut may disappoint income-focused investors, it could serve as a strategic move to enhance overall profitability and address the company’s mounting financial challenges. This, in turn, might unlock substantial upside potential for the stock, presenting a decent opportunity for investors. Thus, I remain neutral on the stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Walgreens Stock (NASDAQ:WBA): Will Its 9.3% Dividend Get Cut Soon?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >