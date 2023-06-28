Virgin Galactic Stock (NYSE:SPCE): Don’t Bet on a Moon Shot

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Virgin Galactic Stock (NYSE:SPCE): Don’t Bet on a Moon Shot

Story Highlights

Some folks expect SPCE stock to take flight as Virgin Galactic sends a three-person crew into space tomorrow. It’s fine to watch the live stream and enjoy the moment, but investors should watch for excessive share dilution with Virgin Galactic stock.

Plenty of financial traders are prepared for liftoff, but I wouldn’t bet too much money on a moon shot with Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock. I am neutral on SPCE stock because Virgin Galactic’s upcoming space mission is already a known factor and because the company has demonstrated a willingness to dilute the current shareholders.

Headquartered in California, Virgin Galactic specializes in private space tourism. The company was among the first publicly-listed U.S. businesses seeking to send people who aren’t professional astronauts into space.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that everybody actually gets to fly beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. A space-flight ticket with Virgin Galactic costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, and there’s a waiting list. This might sound like a terrific business model for Virgin Galactic, but be sure to check the hard facts before getting on board with SPCE stock.

Investors Gear Up for Virgin Galactic’s Big Flight

When financial traders are buzzing on social media about an upcoming event, my contrarian instincts tell me to stay away. Nonetheless, I must admit it’s exciting to count down the hours until Virgin Galactic sends three crew members into space tomorrow.

Reportedly, there will be a live stream of Virgin Galactic’s spaceflight, known as Galactic 01, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on June 29. I won’t lie to you; I’ll probably watch it while it’s happening. Assuming it goes off without a hitch, this will be Virgin Galactic’s first commercial spaceflight, and it’s set to last for 90 minutes.

You won’t see any wealthy tourists on this particular mission. Rather, its purpose is for a three-person crew from the Italian Air Force and National Research Council of Italy to conduct scientific experiments. That might not sound ultra-exciting, but this spaceflight is long-awaited, as Virgin Galactic has previously expected that it would commence its commercial service in space during the first half of 2020.

I have no objection to human spaceflight and scientific research. However, as a prospective investor, I know that the financial markets are highly efficient, and Virgin Galactic’s upcoming spaceflight is already a known factor. The only thing that’s currently unknown is whether the mission will be successful, but there’s no reason for anyone to believe that the 90-minute spaceflight would go awry.

Share Sales Could Bring Virgin Galactic Stock Back Down to Earth

As we’ll discover in a moment, analysts aren’t ultra optimistic about SPCE stock. I can see why, as Virgin Galactic’s financial situation isn’t stellar, and the company evidently isn’t reluctant to sell its shares to raise capital.

Let’s start with the basics. For the first quarter of 2023, Virgin Galactic posted a loss of $0.57 per share, which was worse than the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.52 per share. Furthermore, Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue of $392,000 was far below Wall Street’s estimate of $1.37 million.

Now, we’re starting to get a picture of why SPCE stock is down so much over the past couple of years. Virgin Galactic has been unprofitable quarter after quarter for years, and investors are finding out that a private spaceflight business can be quite expensive to run. Indeed, it’s so capital-intensive that Virgin Galactic reportedly enacted a share offering valued at $300 million and recently disclosed plans to raise $400 million through another share sale.

Is SPCE Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

As it turns out, Wall Street isn’t particularly enthusiastic about Virgin Galactic. SPCE is a Moderate Buy based on zero Buys, four Holds, and three Sell ratings. The average Virgin Galactic stock price target is $3.81, implying 19% downside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell SPCE stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Ronald Epstein of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities, with an average return of 53.18% per rating and a 93% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider SPCE Stock?

Actions speak louder than words, and it’s clear from Virgin Galactic’s actions that the company won’t hesitate to issue and sell millions of shares. This suggests that Virgin Galactic may be desperate to raise capital and that the company might dilute the current shareholders at some point in the future.

Sure, Virgin Galactic stock is catching a bid today. However, this may be an instance of “buy the rumor, sell the news.” The news is slated to happen tomorrow, so I’m exercising caution with SPCE stock and don’t feel that eager traders should consider a long position now.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SPCE

Virgin Galactic Glides Up with First Commercial Flight Slated This Thursday
Market NewsVirgin Galactic Glides Up with First Commercial Flight Slated This Thursday
2d ago
SPCE
Unusually active option classes on open June 26th
BB
BCS
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
ACB
KGC
More SPCE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPCE

Virgin Galactic Glides Up with First Commercial Flight Slated This Thursday
Market NewsVirgin Galactic Glides Up with First Commercial Flight Slated This Thursday
2d ago
SPCE
Unusually active option classes on open June 26th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open June 26th
2d ago
BB
BCS
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
2d ago
ACB
KGC
More SPCE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >