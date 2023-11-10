VinFast Stock: There’s a New Bull in Town

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
VinFast Stock: There’s a New Bull in Town
Stock Analysis & Ideas

VinFast Stock: There’s a New Bull in Town

Following its SPAC merger in August, shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) went on one almighty tear, going from its $11.10 debut price to $93 over the space of two weeks, with the Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker’s market cap soaring to $190 billion at some point, making it briefly the world’s third most valuable carmaker, only behind EV colossus Tesla and auto giant Toyota. The comedown, however, as you might expect following such an unlikely surge, has been fast and brutal, with the shares now trading 46% below the debut price.

While the improbable former valuation has now come down to a far more reasonable level, Cantor analyst Andres Sheppard thinks the company has several things going for it.

“We believe VinFast benefits from more affordably priced EVs, vertical integration and manufacturing in Vietnam (which results in fewer supply chain disruptions), and the financial and brand backing of Vingroup,” Sheppard said in a recent initiation report.

So, what is VinFast all about? The company designs and makes EVs, e-scooters, and e-buses, selling them directly to customers in Asia, Europe, and North America. There are currently four models in the portfolio, including compact electric SUV, the VF 5, that has an ASP of $22,800, and the VF e34 that goes for ~$34,860 and is sold exclusively in Vietnam. Additionally, the company manufactures the VF8, a compact SUV aimed at customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Vietnam (going for $46,000), and the most-expensive model, the VF 9, which is a seven-person, three-row, more upmarket SUV, selling for ~$83,000. Moreover, there are 3 other models in the pipeline with prices anticipated in the range between $13,500 to $37,500, so that next year, the company expects to have seven different models on the market in Asia, Europe, and North America.

“More importantly,” Sheppard says, “we believe that at these price points, VinFast’s vehicles are more affordable (relative to competitors), which should help the company to increase its market share both globally and in the U.S., in our view.”

All of VinFast’s vehicles are currently manufactured in Vietnam, where the total maximum annual manufacturing capacity reaches 300,000 vehicles. There are many advantages to having production based there. “Through its vertically integrated manufacturing approach,” notes Sheppard, “VinFast benefits from large scale of operations, highly-automated manufacturing facilities, lower cost of production, favorable tax Incentives, cheaper labor and operating costs, and established trade agreements.”

Nevertheless, the company is eyeing international expansion, and according to management, a new manufacturing facility in North Carolina should open by mid-2025. That should lead to annual production capacity rising by 150,000 to a total capacity of 450,000.

All told, based on all the above, Sheppard rates VinFast stock an Overweight (i.e., Buy), while his $7 price target suggests the shares climb 18% from current levels. (To watch Ellis’s track record, click here)

In contrast to its noisy debut, it’s all rather quiet on the VFS front on Wall Street. Right now, Sheppard is the only analyst following VinFast’s progress. (See VinFast stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
VinFast Stock: There’s a New Bull in Town
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
4d ago
CD
MP
JD.com upgraded, Paycom downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyJD.com upgraded, Paycom downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
9d ago
F
BA
Cantor starts VinFast Auto at Overweight, sees good entry point
The FlyCantor starts VinFast Auto at Overweight, sees good entry point
9d ago
VFS
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >