VIG ETF: Invest in a Time-Honoured Dividend Strategy

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
VIG ETF: Invest in a Time-Honoured Dividend Strategy
Stock Analysis & Ideas

VIG ETF: Invest in a Time-Honoured Dividend Strategy

Story Highlights

Investing in dividend growth stocks has been a winning strategy over the long term, and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF invests in hundreds of the market’s top dividend growth stocks.

With a 2.1% dividend yield, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) may not look like the type of ETF that dividend investors will be lining up to buy, but it’s an attractive choice for both dividend and generalist investors alike. Dividend investing isn’t just about seeking stocks with high yields. Instead, it’s often better to focus on stocks that consistently grow their dividends over time. Dividend growth investing is a time-honored strategy that has generated market-beating results over the long term. 

I’m bullish on VIG based on its comprehensive portfolio of great dividend growth stocks, strong diversification, and investor-friendly expense ratio.

What is the VIG ETF’s Strategy?  

VIG is an ETF from Vanguard, and it is the largest dividend growth ETF in the market, with $65.6 billion in assets under management (AUM). It is an index fund that tracks the performance of the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index. According to Vanguard, the fund emphasizes large-cap stocks “with a record of growing their dividends year over year.”

Why Invest in Dividend Growth Stocks?

It goes without saying that stocks with growing dividend payouts offer the benefit of increased income over time. But the appeal of dividend growth stocks goes beyond that. Companies that consistently increase their dividend payouts are typically fundamentally strong companies that demonstrate strong earnings growth and profitability. 

Investing in dividend growth stocks gives investors two ways to win: they can enjoy rising dividend income over time and hold shares in prospering companies likely to experience stock price growth.

Historically, dividend growth stocks have outperformed the broader market over the long term. According to Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research, from 1973 to 2022, dividend growth stocks and dividend initiators returned 10.2% on an annualized basis versus a 7.7% annualized return for an equal-weighted S&P 500 (SPX) index.  

These are the types of companies VIG invests in.

VIG’s Holdings

What does a portfolio of these dividend growth stocks look like? VIG offers excellent diversification, as the fund owns 315 stocks, and its top 10 holdings make up 31.5% of assets.

Below, you’ll find an overview of VIG’s top 10 holdings, created with TipRanks’ holdings tool.

As you can see, VIG owns a strong portfolio of large-cap, blue-chip U.S. stocks that have provided investors with both capital appreciation and dividend growth over time. 

Take top holding Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), for example. The tech giant may only yield 0.9%, but it has increased its dividend payout for 18 years in a row, and its shareholders have enjoyed total returns north of 1,000% over the past decade (total returns combine the appreciation of the stock’s price with dividend payouts). I think almost any investor would sign up for that type of performance. 

Similarly, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) yields 2.2%, but it has increased its dividend payout for 12 years in a row, and its total return of 2,315% over the past 10 years trumps even that of Microsoft. This is why it can pay to focus on stocks that are growing their dividend payouts as opposed to simply looking for stocks with high yields. 

VIG’s top holdings also feature a formidable collection of Smart Scores. The Smart Score is a proprietary quantitative stock scoring system created by TipRanks. It gives stocks and ETFs a score from 1 to 10 based on eight market key factors. A score of 8 or above is equivalent to an Outperform rating.

Impressively, all 10 of VIG’s top 10 holdings feature Outperform-equivalent Smart Scores of 8 or above, and three of them — ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), Visa (NYSE:V), and Broadcom — feature ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Scores. ExxonMobil has increased its dividend payout for 40 years in a row and just did so again following its latest earnings report.

Overall, the VIG ETF has an 8 out of 10 Smart Score rating on TipRanks.

VIG’s Dividend

How about the dividend payout for VIG itself? VIG currently yields 2.1%. It has paid a dividend for 16 straight years and has raised its own dividend payout for nine years in a row. 

A Low-Cost Choice

Another nice thing about VIG is that it is a low-cost option for investors with an incredibly reasonable expense ratio of just 0.06%. 

What does this mean? It means that an investor allocating $10,000 into VIG today would pay just $6 in fees over the course of a year. Over the course of 10 years, this same investor would pay just a paltry $77 in fees, assuming that VIG returns 5% per year and that the expense ratio remains at 0.06%. 

Avoiding paying high fees with low-cost ETFs like this one helps investors build and preserve their wealth over time. 

Solid Long-Term Performance 

While it has returned only 3.1% in the past year, VIG has delivered solid returns for its investors over time.

Over the past three years (as of the end of the most recent month), VIG has generated an annualized total return of 8.5%, and over the past five years, it has produced an annualized return of 9.1%. Zooming out to 10 years, VIG has managed to produce impressive double-digit total returns on an annualized basis, with an annualized return of 10.5% over the past decade. Since its inception in 2006, VIG has returned 8.9% on an annualized basis. 

These returns have slightly underperformed those of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), which simply invests in the S&P 500. VOO’s three-, five-, and 10-year returns of 10.1%, 9.9%, and 11.9% slightly outpace those of VIG, but both ETFs have generated double-digit returns over the past decade, so both have been very good investments for long-term investors.  

Is VIG Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, VIG earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 212 Buys, 94 Holds, and 10 Sell ratings assigned in the past three months. The average VIG stock price target of $179.39 implies 19.5% upside potential.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, VIG looks like a great choice for dividend investors, and investors in general, based on its winning strategy of investing in dividend growth stocks, its strong portfolio, and its investor-friendly expense ratio. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

MasterCard price target lowered to $439 from $443 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyMasterCard price target lowered to $439 from $443 at Morgan Stanley
1d ago
V
MA
U.S. Airlines criticize Congress bill on credit-card fees, BI reports
The FlyU.S. Airlines criticize Congress bill on credit-card fees, BI reports
2d ago
V
MA
PayPal Stock (NASDAQ:PYPL): Is the 83% Plunge Worth Buying?
Stock Analysis & IdeasPayPal Stock (NASDAQ:PYPL): Is the 83% Plunge Worth Buying?
3d ago
V
FI
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >