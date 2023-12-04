tiprankstipranks
VICI, LLY, ET Stocks: 3 Analyst Favorites with “Strong Buy” Technical Indicators
Story Highlights

Wall Street analysts are bullish about the prospects of VICI Properties, Eli Lilly, and Energy Transfer stocks. Moreover, these analysts’ favorite stocks are giving a Strong Buy signal via technical indicators.

TipRanks’ Technical Analysis Screener has signaled a Strong Buy on the shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) stocks on a weekly time frame basis. Moreover, shares of these companies are analysts’ favorites. With this backdrop, let’s delve deeper into these stocks. 

But before we move ahead, it’s essential to acknowledge that TipRanks’ Technical Analysis Screener enables investors to customize their technical analysis to fit the individual’s unique trading strategy. 

What is the Stock Price Prediction for VICI Properties?

VICI Properties operates as an experiential real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm boasts a market-leading portfolio of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations. While its investors haven’t had much to cheer about due to its subdued performance so far this year, its technical indicators show a bullish signal, suggesting a recovery from current levels.  

As per TipRanks’ user-friendly technical analysis tool, VICI stock’s 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 50-day EMA are at $29.55 and $30.04, respectively, with the current price standing at $30.50, indicating a bullish signal. In summary, VICI stock is a Strong Buy based on our overall consensus, which combines the moving averages and the technical indicators to provide a summarized signal.

Furthermore, VICI stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buy and two Hold recommendations from Wall Street analysts. Also, analysts’ average price target of $34.55 implies 13.28% upside potential from current levels. 

What is the Future of Eli Lilly Stock?

Shares of the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly have gained quite a lot (about 62% year-to-date), reflecting investors’ optimism over the growth potential associated with its diabetes and obesity drug Mounjaro. While LLY stock has risen significantly, technical indicators reveal that the rally in its share price will likely be sustained. 

LLY’s 20-day and 50-day EMAs are at $546.77 and $471.59, respectively, with the current price standing at $584, signaling a Buy. In addition, its Moving Averages Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is 41.57, which also suggests a Buy. In summary, LLY stock is a Strong Buy based on technical sentiments.

Wall Street analysts are also bullish about Eli Lilly stock. With 19 Buy and one Hold recommendations, Eli Lilly stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $650.17 indicates 11.32% upside potential in LLY stock from current levels. 

What is the Outlook for Energy Transfer Stock?

Energy Transfer stock is up about 32% year-to-date. Despite healthy price gains, shares of this energy infrastructure sport a bullish technical sentiment. ET’s 20-day and 50-day EMAs are at $13.18 and $12.33, respectively, compared to its current price of $13.89. This signals a Buy. In summary, Energy Transfer stock is a Strong Buy based on the summarized signal.

Further, analysts maintain a bullish outlook on ET stock due to its diversified assets and fee-based earnings. With five Buy and one Hold recommendations, ET stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $18.33 implies 31.97% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line

Wall Street analysts are bullish about the prospects of VICI Properties, Eli Lilly, and Energy Transfer stocks. Moreover, these analysts’ favorite stocks are giving a Strong Buy signal via technical indicators, which supports their bull case. 

While VICI, LLY, and ET stocks could trend higher based on analysts’ consensus ratings and technical sentiments, investors can leverage TipRanks’ Technical Analysis Screener to find more such attractive stocks. 

Disclosure

VICI, LLY, ET Stocks: 3 Analyst Favorites with “Strong Buy” Technical Indicators
