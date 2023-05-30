VGT vs. QQQ: Which Tech-Focused ETF to Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

VGT vs. QQQ: Which Tech-Focused ETF to Buy?

Story Highlights

Tech-focused ETFs have generated market-beating returns in 2023 so far. VGT and QQQ are popular tech ETFs.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 index (NDX), has gained about 31% year-to-date, compared to the 9.8% gain in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). At the same time, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), a technology sector-specific ETF, has generated similar returns. While both of these ETFs have outperformed the broader markets, let’s zoom in on these ETFs to find which is a better buy.

The rebound in the shares of technology companies has led tech-focused ETFs (Exchange-Traded funds) to deliver market-beating returns in 2023. To compare these two ETFs, let’s begin with their top 10 holdings.

QQQ and VGT Top Holdings

The top 10 holdings of VGT show that it is a tech-sector-specific ETF and includes companies that serve the electronics and computer industries. Moreover, its top 10 holdings account for about 64% of its total net assets. 

As for QQQ stock, its top 10 holdings account for 58.6% of its total net assets. While the ETF is primarily tech-heavy, it also gives exposure to consumer, streaming service, and healthcare stocks.

VGT vs. QQQ: Performance  

As technology stocks have outperformed other sectors in the past decade, the VGT ETF, purely focused on tech companies, has consistently generated higher returns than the QQQ ETF (refer to the image below), which has exposure to other sectors.

What’s the Prediction for VGT and QQQ ETFs?

The QQQ ETF has an Outperform Smart Score of eight. Meanwhile, the QQQ ETF has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Among the 1,719 analysts providing ratings on its holdings, 66.96% have a Buy rating, 29.20% have a Hold, and 33.84% recommend Sell. The 12-month average QQQ ETF price target of $375.77 implies 7.85% upside potential. 

As for VGT, the ETF also sports an Outperform Smart Score of eight. The VGT ETF has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Per the recommendations of 3,154 analysts giving stock forecasts for the holdings of VGT, the 12-month average price target of $446.28 implies 6.63% upside potential from current levels.

Among the analysts providing ratings on its holdings, 62.94% have given a Buy rating, 32.69% have assigned a Hold rating, and 4.38% have given a Sell rating.

Bottom Line 

VGT has edged past QQQ with its returns. Moreover, it has a lower expense ratio of 0.10% compared to QQQ’s 0.20%.

However, both of these ETFs carry a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks and have an Outperform Smart Score. Thus, both ETFs look like attractive long-term bets. However, investors seeking exposure to high-growth and high-risk tech stocks could consider investing in VGT. Meanwhile, investors looking to invest in tech stocks and seek diversification in other sectors could choose the QQQ ETF. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 5/29/23 – Futures Higher as the U.S. Debt Limit Deal Nears Completion
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 5/29/23 – Futures Higher as the U.S. Debt Limit Deal Nears Completion
21h ago
NDX
SPX
Tech-Focused QQQ ETF Crafts New High; Analysts See Further Upside
AMD
NDX
3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, May 29 – June 2, 2023
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 5/29/23 – Futures Higher as the U.S. Debt Limit Deal Nears Completion
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 5/29/23 – Futures Higher as the U.S. Debt Limit Deal Nears Completion
21h ago
NDX
SPX
Tech-Focused QQQ ETF Crafts New High; Analysts See Further Upside
Stock Analysis & IdeasTech-Focused QQQ ETF Crafts New High; Analysts See Further Upside
23h ago
AMD
NDX
3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, May 29 – June 2, 2023
Market News3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, May 29 – June 2, 2023
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >