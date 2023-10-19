VFC Stock: Activist Investor Sees Massive Upside. Time to Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
VFC Stock: Activist Investor Sees Massive Upside. Time to Buy?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

VFC Stock: Activist Investor Sees Massive Upside. Time to Buy?

Story Highlights

VF Corp stock has had a disappointing year, but a prominent activist investor believes that shares could more than double over the next three years.

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC), the parent company of a stable of well-known fashion brands, including Vans, The North Face, Dickies, and Timberland, are down nearly 45% from their 52-week high. However, there’s reason for optimism. A prominent activist investor, Engaged Capital, has taken a stake in the company and believes shares could more than double from current levels. Plus, the stock trades at a cheap valuation, and it sports an attractive forward dividend yield of about 6.4%.

Therefore, I’m bullish on the stock based on its valuation, dividend yield, and the potential of the activist to create meaningful change at the company.

Clearance Rack Valuation

Shares of VF Corp are cheap, trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of just 9.1. This represents a sizable discount to the valuation of the broader market. The S&P 500 (SPX) currently enjoys a forward price-to-earnings multiple of nearly 20. VFC’s depressed valuation leaves plenty of room for multiple expansion if VF Corp can turn things around and surpass the low bar the market has set for it in terms of expectations. 

Dividend Yield Still Attractive After Cut

Unfortunately for long-term holders, VF Corp reduced the amount of its quarterly dividend payout earlier this year. This came after 49 straight years of dividend growth, with the company only a year away from becoming a Dividend King.

However, the good news for new investors taking a look at the stock now is that with a payout of $0.30 per quarter, the current dividend yield of 6.4% still looks fairly attractive. Even with this reduced payout, VF Corp is still an attractive income stock with a yield that far surpasses the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 (currently just 1.6%) and also beats the yield of the 10-year Treasury note (currently 4.95%).

Furthermore, while nobody likes a dividend cut, the fact that this cut is already in the rearview mirror means that the company can move forward and is less likely to need to make a drastic reduction to its payout again in the near future. 

Get Active 

There are plenty of stocks out there that are cheap or have high dividend yields, but they are often cheap for a reason. They are in a state of decline and lack a catalyst to drive the price higher. Here’s where Engaged Capital, a prominent activist investor, comes in. 

Not only has Engaged reportedly invested in the company, but it outlined a plan to turn the business around and believes the stock could be worth much more than it is today if VF Corp works with the firm and implements its recommendations. 

How much more? The stock is currently priced at $18.68 per share (and keep in mind this price already includes a large 14% gain from Tuesday, which was the direct result of the news of Engaged buying in), but Engaged Capital believes shares could reach $46 within three years. That would represent a return of roughly 146% — not too shabby for three years.   

What kind of changes does Engaged Capital want VF Corp to make? As you might guess, the activist investor wants the company to reduce its expenses. It believes the company can cut $300 million in costs through “the elimination of duplicative costs and corporate excess.” 

Additionally, Engaged Capital wants VF Corp to hold off from making acquisitions and to explore the idea of selling non-core assets — basically, any brand that’s not Vans or The North Face. Streamlining the business in this way to focus on its most popular and productive brands doesn’t seem like a bad idea. Engaged Capital also wants the company to consider refreshing its board with retail-industry veterans that the activist has recruited. 

And while relations between activists and management teams can sometimes be hostile, that doesn’t seem to be the case here. Engaged Capital says that the previous CEO, Steve Rendle, who abruptly stepped down last year, made mistakes, but they believe that the new CEO, Bracken Darrell, is the right person to make changes and lead the company forward. The Wall Street Journal reports that Engaged Capital founder Glenn Welling has had “constructive” talks with Darrell.  

Is VFC Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, VFC earns a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys, 10 Holds, and two Sell ratings assigned in the past three months. The average VFC stock price target of $21.71 implies 16.2% upside potential.

Investor Takeaway

While analysts clearly don’t share Engaged Capital’s bullish outlook on VF Corp, that’s what makes a market. With an undemanding valuation, sizable dividend yield, and the likelihood of Engaged Capital shaking things up, VF Corp looks like an attractive investment opportunity with real potential upside, moving forward. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Jumps 12% as Activist Investor Pushes for Change
Market NewsVF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Jumps 12% as Activist Investor Pushes for Change
1d ago
VFC
VF Corp. rises 14.1%
The FlyVF Corp. rises 14.1%
1d ago
VFC
Engaged Capital sees potential to triple VF Corp. share price in under 3 years
The FlyEngaged Capital sees potential to triple VF Corp. share price in under 3 years
2d ago
VFC
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >