Up 66% YTD, Is MercadoLibre Stock (NASDAQ:MELI) Still Worth Buying?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Up 66% YTD, Is MercadoLibre Stock (NASDAQ:MELI) Still Worth Buying?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Up 66% YTD, Is MercadoLibre Stock (NASDAQ:MELI) Still Worth Buying?

Story Highlights

MercadoLibre is a high-flying e-commerce giant based in Latin America. Over the years, the company has diversified its revenue base and introduced higher-margin products, allowing it to more than double its operating profit in Q3 2023. Its rapidly improving bottom line, coupled with steady revenue growth, makes MELI stock a compelling stock to consider now.

E-commerce platform MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has been among the hottest tech stocks in the past decade, creating significant wealth for shareholders. Since its IPO in August 2007, MELI stock has returned a staggering 6,347%, valuing the company at $69.5 billion by market cap. While shares of MercadoLibre have surged 66% in 2023, the stock is still down 32% from all-time highs, providing a dip-buy opportunity, in my view.

I remain bullish on MercadoLibre, as it is part of a rapidly expanding addressable market, allowing the company to increase revenue and earnings at an enviable pace in the next few years. Moreover, its widening portfolio of products and services should further diversify its revenue base, push profit margins higher, and act as a flywheel for MELI stock.

An Overview of MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre is an e-commerce marketplace operator based in Latin America. This includes the Mercado Libre Marketplace, which allows businesses and merchants to list merchandise online. There is also Mercado Pago, a financial services platform that facilitates online and offline transactions, providing a mechanism for users to facilitate digital payments.

Additionally, the company offers Mercado Fondo, where users can invest funds deposited in the Pago accounts, while it also has a vertical where MercadoLibre extends loans or credit lines to merchants and consumers.

How Did MercadoLibre Perform in Q3?

MercadoLibre is among Latin America’s fastest-growing companies and has increased its revenue from $2.29 billion in 2019 to $10.54 billion in 2022, indicating a compound annual growth rate of 66.3%. In Q3 2023, it reported revenue of $3.76 billion, higher than the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Plus, total payment volume surged 121.2% to $47.3 billion, while gross merchandise volume grew by 59.3% to $11.4 billion in the September quarter.

MercadoLibre has invested heavily over the years to develop its products, allowing it to benefit from accelerated growth and consistent operating margins.

Despite a challenging macro environment, MercadoLibre’s growth in items sold rose by 26% year-over-year in Q3, up from the 18% growth in the second quarter. These stellar growth rates meant MELI increased its revenue by 40% while operating income more than doubled for the fourth consecutive quarter to $685 million, indicating a healthy margin of 18.2%.

MercadoLibre is Latin America’s Amazon

MercadoLibre is quite similar to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), serving millions of customers in Latin America. Like Amazon, MercadoLibre gained massive traction due to its online marketplace, which helped it enter new markets such as advertising, credit, and asset management.

These high-margin businesses allowed MercadoLibre to increase operating income by 131% year-over-year in Q3 while adjusted earnings also tripled to $7.16 per share, ahead of estimates, which stood at $5.86 per share.

Investors quickly noticed the resiliency of MELI’s Credit business, as loan originations grew to $3.64 billion in Q3, up from $2.5 billion in the year-ago period. MercadoLibre is offering more significant loan amounts to businesses while maintaining sustainable delinquency rates.

Its Ad sales also grew by 70% to $200 million in Q3 and may be a key revenue driver for MELI stock in the upcoming decade. For reference, Amazon is currently the third-largest digital ad platform in the world due to the high purchase intent of its user base.

Just like Amazon Prime, MercadoLibre offers Meli+, which includes free shipping of products and subscriptions to streaming platforms, including Disney+.

What Next for MELI Stock?

MercadoLibre ended Q3 with 119.8 million active users and has enough room to keep growing at a rapid clip. According to a Statista report, Latin America’s e-commerce market was forecast to grow by 15.5% annually through 2025 (with 2019 being the starting point) due to rising internet penetration rates and higher income levels.

MercadoLibre’s impressive growth rates have enabled it to consistently report profits, thanks to the benefits of economies of scale. An asset-light business model also suggests that its earnings will grow faster than revenue due to high operating leverage. For example, MELI’s massive scale and increasing brand value could allow the company to lower its marketing expenses over time.

Is MELI Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Wall Street remains bullish on MELI stock, giving it a Strong Buy rating. Of the 12 analysts covering MELI stock, 10 recommend a Buy, two recommend a Hold, and none recommend a Sell. The average MELI stock price target is $1,476.58, indicating upside potential of almost 7.4% from current levels.

The Final Takeaway

MercadoLibre is now a global tech giant and is positioned to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders. I believe that its capability to achieve strong revenue growth, coupled with enhanced profit margins and the advantage of economies of scale, positions it as a prime investment option.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Up 66% YTD, Is MercadoLibre Stock (NASDAQ:MELI) Still Worth Buying?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

FuboTV Stock (NYSE:FUBO): Advance Toward Profitability Wakes the Bulls
Stock Analysis & IdeasFuboTV Stock (NYSE:FUBO): Advance Toward Profitability Wakes the Bulls
1d ago
T
DIS
META, AMZN May Have Launched This Year’s Biggest Ad Product
Market NewsMETA, AMZN May Have Launched This Year’s Biggest Ad Product
1d ago
AMZN
META
Amazon.com price target raised to $210 from $204 at Tigress Financial
The FlyAmazon.com price target raised to $210 from $204 at Tigress Financial
1d ago
AMZN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >