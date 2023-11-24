Unlocking 2 Stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Unlocking 2 Stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Unlocking 2 Stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score

Story Highlights

Stocks with “Perfect 10” Smart Scores, such as Brookfield Renewable Partners and Ferrari, are considered beneficial for investors’ portfolios as they tend to outperform the market averages.

TipRanks has developed a unique methodology to rank stocks based on their Smart Scores. The tool uses eight key parameters, including the ratings of the Top-performing analysts as well as technical and fundamental factors to analyze stocks. The system assigns a Smart Score between 1 and 10, with 10 being the best score. Importantly, stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have historically outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a wide margin. This makes these stocks lucrative investment choices.

We used the TipRanks Top Smart Score Stocks tool to choose two stocks that have a “Perfect 10” score – Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a Canada-based platform providing renewable power and decarbonization solutions. BEP owns a portfolio of renewable power-generating facilities, primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.

BEP stock was added to the “Perfect 10” list yesterday. BEP has a Very Positive Insider Confidence Signal. Corporate insiders bought BEP shares worth $9.3 million in the last three months. The stock also enjoys bullish Blogger sentiment and Neutral News Sentiment on TipRanks.

Recently, UBS analyst William Grippin downgraded BEP to Hold from Buy. The analyst also lowered the price target to $25 (1.5% upside) from $34. Grippin is dissatisfied with BEP’s consistent underperformance of wind and solar assets. At the same time, he is encouraged by the company’s lower-than-average leverage, share buyback plans, and diversified asset base.

Is BEP Stock a Good Buy?

With six Buys versus two Hold ratings, BEP stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating. On TipRanks, the average Brookfield Renewable Partners price forecast of $28.68 implies 16.5% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, BEP stock has lost 1.5%.

Ferrari NV

Ferrari is an Italy-based auto manufacturer with global operations. Ferrari designs, manufactures, and sells luxury performance sports cars. Additionally, the company sells Ferrari-branded merchandise and apparel.

RACE stock was added to the “Perfect 10” list yesterday. Our data shows hedge funds are currently Very Positive on Ferrari stock, as they bought 101,900 shares last quarter. The stock also exhibits Bullish Blogger sentiment.

Recently, UBS analyst Susy Tibaldi raised the price target on RACE to $417 from $380 while maintaining a Buy rating. Tibaldi is encouraged by Ferrari’s leading position in the luxury sports car segment despite the tough macro environment. Plus, Ferrari’s expectation of returning to a normalized growth rate of +10% in 2024 makes the analyst highly optimistic.

Will Ferrari Stock Go Up?

On TipRanks, the current average Ferrari price target of $361.65 implies that shares are almost fully valued. Ferrari has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and six Hold ratings. Year-to-date, RACE stock has zoomed 70.4%.

Key Thoughts

Investors looking for stocks with solid potential for outperformance can consider BEP and RACE stocks. The highest Smart Score on TipRanks suggests that these stocks could outperform the broader market averages.

Additionally, for investors seeking more in-depth analysis and expert opinions, TipRanks’ Experts Center tool can provide valuable insights and recommendations on top stocks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Unlocking 2 Stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >