Stock Analysis & Ideas

Unity Software (NASDAQ:U): Apple Vision Pro Partnership Makes Stock Attractive

Story Highlights

Unity Software has been gaining momentum following its collaboration with Apple on the Vision Pro headset. Nevertheless, analysts may still need time to digest the full implications of such a game-changing deal.

Unity Software (NASDAQ:U) rallied 17% when Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced a partnership with the video game engine maker during the reveal of its spatial computer Apple Vision Pro. The sudden spike may very well be the start of a sustained rally to much higher levels as Unity looks to recover some of the ground it lost during the devastating crash of 2022. I am bullish on Unity stock.

Undoubtedly, Unity is a big name in the world of video game development. It helps power many impressive 3D games on a wide range of platforms. Indeed, it makes sense to view Unity as some sort of software “pick-and-shovels” play for a potential AR/VR push that could come as early as next year once Apple Vision Pro goes on sale in the U.S. market. Gaming will be just one main draw of spatial computing. The other will be immersive experiences that are sure to be rich with digital 3D assets.

Apple Vision Pro and Unity May be a Match Made in Heaven

For now, Apple Vision Pro with Unity technology looks like the perfect match that could help developers create enough apps (yes, including the elusive “killer apps”) to make Apple’s spatial computer a must-buy on day one, even at $3,499.

Understandably, there were many groans and laughs when the pricing details were unveiled. However, I think the pains of the Apple fans were due to the hit that their wallets would take rather than groans of missing out on the new, potentially-revolutionary technology.

Apple seems smart to give developers the tools (and time) to ensure the Apple Vision Pro succeeds. Indeed, many firms have tried but failed to break into the realm of VR, AR, or the Metaverse with their own headsets. Apple’s headset is not cheap, but it may be of great value considering the type of cutting-edge hardware and software needed to make next-generation immersive experiences possible.

As Apple Vision Pro and its app store succeed, I believe so too will Unity.

Unity Stock: 52-Week High is Still Within Reach

At its worst, shares of U lost around 88% of their value from peak to trough. As the tides turn and we learn more about Unity’s involvement with Apple and its latest headset, it’s hard to stay downbeat on Unity.

Although its 52-week high, just shy of $60 per share, may not be touched anytime soon, I do think many are underestimating the potential of its partnership with Apple. Some skeptics may be inclined to dismiss the device over its price or spatial computing as a whole. Still, Apple has a pretty good track record of turning anything it touches into gold, and the firms it teams up with tend to prosper profoundly.

It will take time, perhaps years, for spatial computing to mature. The first Apple Vision headset is undeniably expensive, but the tech will improve, and prices should fall with time. Next year’s Vision Pro model may be miles behind a non-Pro version that launches after it, especially at the rate Apple Silicon is improving.

For now, Unity stands out as an innovative company that may very well be the Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) of the AR/VR world. Only time will tell if VR/AR, spatial computing, and the Metaverse will experience another euphoric surge. Regardless, I do think it will be hard not to be enthused after trying an Apple Vision Pro in stores next year.

Earlier this year, innovation investor Cathie Wood bought a big chunk of Unity shares. She’s all about disruptive innovation, and I think she’ll look very smart if the Apple-Unity partnership pays off in a year or two.

Is Unity Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, U stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 14 analyst ratings, there are seven Buys, six Holds, and one Sell rating. Nonetheless, the average Unity Software stock price target is $39.67, implying downside potential of 3.4%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $16.00 per share to a high of $66.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Unity Shares

Unity stock seems too hot to handle following its vertical surge on the Apple Vision Pro partnership announcement. Still, I think the stock has more room to run as it kicks off what could be a rush to tech stocks with skin in the AR game.

Disclosure

