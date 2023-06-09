UiPath Slides as Analyst Gets Critical

Analyst disagreement about a stock’s overall trajectory is nothing new. Here, daily, we see how analyst opinion intermingles, and the consensus is very rarely unanimous. UiPath (NYSE:PATH) found out that consensus can sometimes come around to bite as it closed down 6.02% in Friday’s trading.

Immediately, UiPath’s big problem came when Wells Fargo Securities, via analyst Michael Turrin, dropped UiPath down to “equal weight,” though it left the stock’s price target of $20 per share alone. That may sound odd, particularly given how UiPath shares have been climbing of late, but Turrin thinks that may be part of the problem. All the turnaround gains are essentially priced in, and that doesn’t leave much extra room for growth.

However, given that shares closed at $17.17 on Friday, there is still at least some more room for growth, even by Turrin’s standards. And this is where the dissent starts to really kick in. While Turrin is concerned about UiPath’s overall trajectory—yet still acknowledges some room left for growth—Turrin also sees potential threats to UiPath, like the rise of generative AI.

Overall, analyst sentiment is far from settled as UiPath stock is considered a Moderate Buy, thanks to a combination of five Buy ratings and 10 Holds. Further, with an average price target of $18.89 a share, it offers investors 10.02% upside potential.

