U.S. Mid-Term Elections: Is Now the Time to Bet on Cathie Woods’ Top 2 Holdings?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

U.S. Mid-Term Elections: Is Now the Time to Bet on Cathie Woods’ Top 2 Holdings?

Story Highlights

Cathie Woods’ top two holdings have lost substantial value in 2022. Favorable fiscal and monetary policies could give a boost to U.S. stocks.

ARK Innovation ETF’s (ARKK) top two holdings, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), have lost substantial value in 2022. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, has been criticizing the Fed’s rate hikes as tighter fiscal and monetary policies have weighed on high-growth tech stocks. Nevertheless, as the U.S. mid-term election results start rolling in, investors are hoping for market-friendly policies that could boost these stocks. 

But before you jump to any conclusions, let’s take a look at what TipRanks’ data suggests for these stocks.

Is Zoom Video a Buy?

Zoom offers video conferencing services and witnessed stellar demand during the pandemic. However, tough year-over-year comparisons, increased competition, currency headwinds, and fear of an economic slowdown and its impact on enterprise spending dragged its stock price lower. 

Zoom Video’s stock is down about 57% year-to-date. Meanwhile, on TipRanks, it has a Hold consensus rating based on six Buy, 17 Hold, and two Sell recommendations. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $102.65 implies 31% upside potential. 

ZM stock has a positive signal from hedge funds. According to our data, hedge funds bought 4.9M ZM stock last quarter. Moreover, Zoom Video stock has an Outperform Smart Score of eight on 10.

Is Tesla stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Supply-chain issues, higher battery and input costs, COVID-led headwinds in China, and competitive pricing pressure have weighed on Tesla stock. It has declined by about 46% year-to-date and underperformed the benchmark index. 

Given the challenges, TSLA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 19 Buy, seven Hold, and four Sell recommendations. Further, analysts’ average price target of $302.05 implies 57.9% upside potential. 

TSLA stock has negative signals from hedge funds and insiders. According to our data, hedge funds sold 1.2M TSLA stock in three months. Meanwhile, insiders sold TSLA stock worth $10.8B during the same period. Overall, TSLA stock has an Underperform Smart Score of two on 10.

Bottom Line

Market-friendly policies will undoubtedly support the recovery of ZM and TSLA stocks. However, the company- and industry-specific headwinds, and a lack of near-term catalysts could continue to pose challenges.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on ZM

Zoomtopia 2022: New Innovations to Power Modern Work Experiences
Press ReleasesZoomtopia 2022: New Innovations to Power Modern Work Experiences
19h ago
ZM
Zoom Video to hold investor day
ZM
AMC Theatres, Zoom partner over Zoom Rooms
ZM
AMC
More ZM Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on ZM

Zoomtopia 2022: New Innovations to Power Modern Work Experiences
Press ReleasesZoomtopia 2022: New Innovations to Power Modern Work Experiences
19h ago
ZM
Zoom Video to hold investor day
The FlyZoom Video to hold investor day
1d ago
ZM
AMC Theatres, Zoom partner over Zoom Rooms
The FlyAMC Theatres, Zoom partner over Zoom Rooms
2d ago
ZM
AMC

Latest News Feed