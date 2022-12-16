U.S. Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Firms, Blacklists Chipmaker YMTC

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

U.S. Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Firms, Blacklists Chipmaker YMTC

Story Highlights

The Biden administration’s decision to blacklist China’s top memory chipmaker YMTC and other companies could make matters worse between the two countries and escalate the ongoing trade war.

The Biden administration is intensifying its crackdown on Chinese firms to curb the country’s technological advancements, mainly the use of advanced chips in military applications. The U.S. added China’s top memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp. (YMTC) and over 30 other firms to the entity list, which implies that American companies will have to obtain a license from the Commerce Department before selling any goods or services to the companies in this list.

YMTC was added to the list over concerns that it could direct American technology to already blacklisted Chinese tech behemoths Huawei Technologies Co. and Hikvision. YMTC has rapidly emerged as a key rival to American memory chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) and South Korea’s SK Hynix. As per a Nikkei Asia report in October, Apple (AAPL) put on hold its plans to use YMTC’s memory chips in its products due to tighter export controls.

Overall, the export blacklist includes 35 Chinese companies (including artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker Cambricon Technologies and IT giant CETC) and a Japan-based subsidiary of YMTC.

In October, the Commerce Department had placed YMTC and several other Chinese companies in what it called an unverified list. The Department said that it would move these companies to the entity list if it is unable to confirm that the end uses of their products weren’t detrimental to the U.S. The Commerce Department has now removed 27 companies (per Reuters) from the unverified list after completing site visits in cooperation with the Chinese government.

Escalating U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Amid growing tensions between the U.S. and China, both countries intend to invest billions of dollars to boost the domestic production of advanced chips. In October, the U.S. imposed new export controls to restrict China’s access to advanced chips. China has officially initiated a trade dispute against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the chip export curbs. It has alleged that the U.S. curbs “threatened the stability of the global industrial supply chains.”

Meanwhile, some American chipmakers are exploring ways to avoid significant loss of sales due to the recently imposed export restrictions. Last month, semiconductor giant Nvidia (NVDA) started offering an alternative chip (A800) with a lower bandwidth that meets the newly imposed U.S. export rules. The A800 is an alternative to Nvidia’s A100 chip that was used in servers and AI applications by many Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba Group (BABA) and Tencent Holdings (TCEHY).     

Recently, the WTO ruled against the U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum imports by former President Donald Trump as they violated international trade laws. The U.S. said that it strongly rejects the WTO panels’ “flawed interpretation and conclusions.”  China has urged the U.S. to respect the ruling and work with WTO members to protect the multilateral trading system.

Overall, any further worsening of the U.S.-China relationship could adversely impact companies in the two countries, especially at a time when businesses are already under pressure due to a looming global recession.

Disclosure  

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on MU

National Instruments appoints Daniel Berenbaum as CFO
The FlyNational Instruments appoints Daniel Berenbaum as CFO
1d ago
MU
NATI
Taiwan to be Micron’s main EUV DRAM production base, DigiTimes reports
MU
Western Digital downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
MU
WDC
More MU Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on MU

National Instruments appoints Daniel Berenbaum as CFO
The FlyNational Instruments appoints Daniel Berenbaum as CFO
1d ago
MU
NATI
Taiwan to be Micron’s main EUV DRAM production base, DigiTimes reports
The FlyTaiwan to be Micron’s main EUV DRAM production base, DigiTimes reports
1d ago
MU
Western Digital downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
The FlyWestern Digital downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
1d ago
MU
WDC
More MU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >