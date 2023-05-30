Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN): Recent Decline Points to Meaty Future Gains

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN): Recent Decline Points to Meaty Future Gains

Story Highlights

Tyson Foods has faced challenges, leading to declining profitability and investor confidence. However, strategic measures and consensus estimates suggest a rebound in earnings over the short-to-medium term.

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) have declined significantly over the past year, falling by about 41.4% during this period. The beef, pork, chicken, and prepared foods giant has seen its profitability decline significantly lately as inflationary pressures have taken a toll on its margins and, consequently, on investors’ confidence.

With that being said, the prevailing challenges Tyson is currently facing are probably merely transitory. As a result, Tyson’s profitability is anticipated to experience a substantial resurgence in the upcoming year. Consequently, astute investors may be poised to reap substantial gains as they look ahead from the stock’s current price levels. Therefore, I am bullish on the stock.

Fiscal 2023: A Tough Year Compared to 2022

The previous two years marked a remarkable period of success for Tyson. They were truly exceptional for the company, characterized by a confluence of factors that led to outstanding trading results. The challenges posed by COVID-19-related supply chain constraints, along with a shortage of poultry and breeding stock supplies, combined with inflation-driven pricing hikes, all contributed to impressive results.

In fact, Tyson experienced significant revenue growth, notably surpassing its historical average. In particular, the company achieved a solid revenue increase of 9.0% in Fiscal 2021, followed by an impressive 13.3% advance in Fiscal 2022.

Moreover, Tyson’s prudent cost control measures resulted in expanded margins, further fueling its success during this time. As a direct consequence, the company witnessed a substantial 43.3% growth in earnings per share, reaching an impressive $8.28 in Fiscal 2021. Building upon this achievement, Tyson continued its upward trajectory in Fiscal 2022, with earnings per share rising by an additional 5.4% to a new record of $8.73.

Despite two extremely prosperous years for Tyson, Fiscal 2023 commenced on a weak note. While the company managed to sustain its revenues at record levels as demand for meat remained robust, inflationary costs suddenly caught up, exerting substantial pressure on its financial performance.

Specifically, in its fiscal Q2 results, the company posted sales came in at $13.1 billion, flat against its near-record Q2-2022 sales. Although beef volumes fell by 2.9%, pork and chicken volumes increased by 1.1% and 6.4%, respectively. Furthermore, while average selling prices in beef and pork fell by 5.4% and 10.3%, respectively, they rose by 2.0% and 1.6% in chicken, and prepared foods, respectively. Prepared food volumes were flat.

When it came to profitability, the numbers weren’t so pretty. Adjusted operating income totaled $418 million, recording a massive decline of 84% from the prior-year period. Hence, adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.82, also down 84% compared to Q2 2022. Clearly, the lack of last year’s momentum, efficiencies, and market dynamics impacted profitability severely.

Because of such a weak Q2, which came after a rather weak Q1 as well, consensus estimates for fiscal 2023 point toward earnings-per-share of about $1.62, suggesting a year-over-year decline of more than 80% from the previous year’s record levels.

Earnings Likely to Rebound Substantially from Fiscal 2024 Onwards

While current market and internal conditions have set the stage for Tyson to suffer a notable in profitability, the company’s earnings are likely to rebound significantly from Fiscal 2024 onwards. Although certain variables remain beyond its control, Tyson is strategically focusing on what it can influence, positioning itself to enhance profit margins in the upcoming year.

Notably, Tyson has taken decisive actions to drive improvement. During the quarter, the company successfully reduced its finished inventory pounds by nearly 20%. Furthermore, Tyson made the difficult but necessary decision to close two less productive chicken plants earlier this quarter. These strategic measures are anticipated to generate significant efficiencies moving forward, despite incurring incremental costs in this year’s results.

Tyson is also committed to investing in automation and digital capabilities, presenting opportunities for enhancing its yield. Notably, the company has implemented fully-automated debone lines, totaling 50 in number. Management believes that this investment will lead to an improved cost structure in the income statement, further strengthening Tyson’s financial position.

Seeing these developments, along with further cost management, has led consensus estimates for Fiscal 2024 to expect earnings per share of about $3.79. Further, earnings per share of $5.37 are expected in Fiscal 2025. A gradual positive earnings growth trajectory toward Tyson’s Fiscal 2022 record profit levels is expected thereafter.

Is TSN Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, Tyson Foods has a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, five Holds, and two Sell ratings assigned in the past three months. At $53.75, the average Tyson Foods stock forecast suggests 3.35% upside potential.

The Takeaway

Tyson Foods has faced significant challenges, leading to a decline in profitability and a drop in investor confidence. However, these challenges are expected to be temporary, and the company is poised for a substantial resurgence in profitability in the upcoming year. Despite a tough year far, Tyson’s previous success and strategic measures, including inventory reduction and investments in automation, position it for future growth.

Consensus estimates anticipate a rebound in earnings from Fiscal 2024 onwards, set to gradually approach record profit levels achieved in Fiscal 2022 in the following years. Thus, the stock’s investment case could be quite meaty, given its recent plunge.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Completes Acquisition of Williams Sausage Company
Press ReleasesTyson Foods Completes Acquisition of Williams Sausage Company
7d ago
TSN
Tyson Foods Announces Quarterly Dividend
TSN
Tyson Foods To Participate in 18th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference
TSN
More TSN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Completes Acquisition of Williams Sausage Company
Press ReleasesTyson Foods Completes Acquisition of Williams Sausage Company
7d ago
TSN
Tyson Foods Announces Quarterly Dividend
Press ReleasesTyson Foods Announces Quarterly Dividend
18d ago
TSN
Tyson Foods To Participate in 18th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference
Press ReleasesTyson Foods To Participate in 18th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference
19d ago
TSN
More TSN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >