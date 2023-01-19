Two “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks with Over 30% Upside

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Two “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks with Over 30% Upside

Story Highlights

The pullback in the tech sector over the past year has provided investors an attractive opportunity to pick stocks with strong upside potential. We will discuss two tech stocks with robust long-term growth potential.

 

The most valuable tech equities are issued by businesses creating the future. Top analysts recommend that investors should ignore short-term noise and pick stocks that have robust long-term potential. Using TipRanks’ Stock Screener Tool, we selected two tech stocks with more than 30% upside potential – Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG).

This tool allows investors to see which stocks are being recommended by the best-performing analysts. The Stock Screener Tool is easy to use and can help identify stocks with solid potential based on criteria like:

  • Upside potential
  • Smart Score
  • Dividend yield
  • Analyst consensus
  • Market cap, and more.

Let’s have a look at these two companies.

Datadog (DDOG)

Datadog offers cloud-based analytics and monitoring tools for programmers, IT operations teams, and business users. The company provides a platform for cloud observability, monitoring, and security.

Datadog sees a huge market opportunity amidst rising cyber crime globally. Gartner estimates the total addressable market for observability to increase from $41 billion in 2022 to $62 billion in 2026.

Datadog shareholders may be concerned as the stock has plunged about 47% over the past year. Still, the 70% return generated by DDOG stock over the past three years is impressive.

Datadog’s revenue has increased by more than 50% each year since the company went public. Revenue grew 72% in the first nine months of 2022. The rapid growth in the company’s revenue makes it a good stock to invest in.

What is the Target Price for DDOG Stock?

Datadog has 25 recent analyst reviews, including 19 Buys and six Holds, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating from the experts on Wall Street. The stock is currently trading at $69.70 and the average price target of $104.77 suggests 50.3% upside potential.

Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG)

Alphabet is the parent company of the popular Android smartphone operating system and the online search giant Google. Over 90% of the global search market is dominated by Google.

GOOGL stock has declined nearly 33% over the past year as investors fear a potential recession, rising interest rates, and a slowing ad market. Nevertheless, numerous factors indicate that Alphabet’s long-term business and financial prospects remain excellent. The company is in a strong position to capitalize on the expanding digital advertising and cloud computing markets.

Alphabet has the financial capacity to keep raising shareholder value because of its large cash reserves and free cash flow. It can utilize the funds for strategic acquisitions, share repurchases, and capital investments. 

Alphabet has a history of acquiring businesses to fuel expansion. The tech sector has been slowing down over the past year, causing valuations to decline. Alphabet has the financial clout to seize this chance and go on the attack.

Is GOOGL a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

All the 32 analysts who cover Alphabet stock have given a Buy rating, demonstrating Wall Street’s bullish sentiment for the company. Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating at a target price of $126.09, which implies an upside potential of 38.4% from current levels.

Conclusion

Both Datadog and Alphabet are leading players in their respective fields and have fantastic growth potential, putting them in a position to perhaps deliver market-crushing returns in the upcoming years.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DDOG

Datadog price target lowered to $83 from $98 at Barclays
The FlyDatadog price target lowered to $83 from $98 at Barclays
9d ago
DDOG
Oppenheimer highlights Datadog as a top pick for 2023
DDOG
‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy
PET
CSGS
More DDOG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DDOG

Datadog price target lowered to $83 from $98 at Barclays
The FlyDatadog price target lowered to $83 from $98 at Barclays
9d ago
DDOG
Oppenheimer highlights Datadog as a top pick for 2023
The FlyOppenheimer highlights Datadog as a top pick for 2023
15d ago
DDOG
‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy
1M ago
PET
CSGS
More DDOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >