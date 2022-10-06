tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Two British stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings for great returns

Story Highlights

Here are two manufacturing companies with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings from analysts to make your portfolio stronger.

Against a background of global economic turmoil, it can be difficult to pick investments – but TipRanks ‘Strong Buy’ rating can be a great guide to finding stocks for long-term returns.

Two ‘Strong Buys’ are packaging products manufacturer Smurfit Kappa (GB:SKG) and investment company Melrose Industries (GB:MRO) which also have good ratings from analysts. These stocks also have more than 50% of upside potential in their share prices.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Here, we have used the TipRanks Stock Screener tool to list the stocks with Strong Buy ratings. This tool makes it easy to choose among thousands of stocks and filter them accordingly based on our choice of parameters.

Let’s discuss the stocks in detail.

Smurfit Kappa Group 

Smurfit Kappa is a manufacturer and seller of paper-based packaging solutions with more than 300 production sites in Europe and America.

The company has a market-leading position with a stable customer base. The company continues to enhance its market position through multiple acquisitions in different markets. This gives the company an edge to pass on the higher prices to its customers to navigate through cost inflation.

The company’s last results reflected strong demand for sustainable products despite rising inflation pressures. It posted revenue growth of 36% to €6,385 million in the first half of 2022. The company also reported an EBITDA growth of 50%, overcoming the challenges of its supply chain and rising input costs.

Another highlight for the company is its balanced dividend policy along with continued investments toward operational efficiency. In its last results, Smurfit increased its interim dividend by 8% to 31.6p per share. The dividend yield is 4.19%, above the industry average of 2.18%.

Are Smurfit Kappa shares a good buy?

According to TipRanks, Smurfit Kappa stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on three Buy and one Hold recommendations.

The SKG target price is 4,357.7p, which has an upside potential of 70% on the current price level.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries acquires and sells manufacturing companies with the aim of improving their performance in the process. The company owns various manufacturing and industrial businesses across different geographic locations.

The company recently announced its interim results along with plans to spin off a big portion of its GKN business, which was acquired in 2018. Under the spin-off, Melrose will split the automotive and powder metallurgy segments of GKN into a separately listed company.

Melrose will keep the ownership of GKN’s aerospace under its control and will now focus on the restructuring of this business. In its aerospace division, the company expects growth in line with the market recovery and solid demand from the key defence platforms.

It also believes the two separate companies will be now better placed to raise money and plan further investments.

The company reported a revenue of £3.8 billion, slightly up from £3.7 billion in the previous year. The company expects inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions to subside by the end of this year and the full-year numbers to remain in line with expectations.

Is Melrose a good share to buy?

According to TipRanks, Melrose stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on three Buy recommendations.

The MRO price target is 205p, which has a huge upside potential of 95%. The price has a high forecast of 220p and a low forecast of 180p.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

Both companies’ stocks are currently trading at lower points than they were last year. Based on their positive outlook and business models, the companies are fairly placed to achieve their targets for the full year.

The ‘Strong Buy’ ratings from analysts back up the solid investment case.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 4: What You Need to Know
Topps Tiles upbeat on profits as demand for home improvement stays solid
Musk-Twitter Saga: Scales Might be Tilted Toward Twitter
TWTR
Conagra Brands Reports Upbeat Fiscal Q1 Results
CAG
Peloton Has Six Months to Steady the Boat: CEO
PTON
Here’s Why Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) Stock Surged Over 100%
CNTQ
McCormick Delivers Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
MKC
Microsoft Eyeing Investment in Play-to-Earn Gaming Platform
ATVI
MSFT
Biden’s Stance on Venezuela Sanctions Impacting Chevron (NYSE:CVX)
CVX
Oil Ticks Upwards in Early Trade
CVX
LNG
Compass (NYSE:COMP): Deal or No Deal?
COMP
More Market News >