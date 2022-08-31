Two British financial stocks perfect for your long-term investment plan

Thinking in the long term is one of the golden rules for patient investors – so we have picked two British financial stocks that could be a good bet for the long haul.

Payments solutions company, Network International Holdings (GB:NETW) and the insurance group, Prudential (GB:PRU) are two companies whose stocks have been trading down in the last year. However, aggregated ratings from TipRanks suggests the potential for more than than 60% growth in share prices with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings.

We have used the TipRanks Stock Screener tool to list stocks in the financial sector and select two which might make good long-term investments.

Let’s discuss the stocks in detail.

Network International

Network International provides a full range of technology-based payment solutions to the market in the Middle East and Africa. The company is witnessing high growth as these regions transition from cash to digital payments.

The company reported its half-year results this month, which were in line with expectations. The total revenue increased by 31% to $205 million, with its African business witnessing a growth of 55.8%. Among its business segments, merchant solutions grew by 53%, driven by strong demand for digital products in the Middle East and Africa.

The profit during the period increased by a whopping 112.7% to $31 million. The company’s higher revenues and better cost savings helped push profits along with a sale of a 70% stake in Mercury Payments Services.

Looking at the numbers, the company is confident in achieving revenue growth of 27-29% for the full year of 2022.

The stock surged by more than 15%, as the company also announced a buyback program for up to $100 million. Overall though, the stock has fallen by around 39% in the last year.

Network International share price forecast

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Network International stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on four buy recommendations.

The NETW target price is 393.75p, which represents a 63.6% change in the price from current price level. The price has a low and high forecast of 305p and 470p, respectively.

Prudential

Prudential PLC is an insurance company with a long history in Britain which now operates in Asia and Africa.

In a similar fashion to Network International, Prudential’s business growth is driven by the huge growth opportunities in the markets of Asia and Africa.

The company continued its growth momentum with its half-yearly results for 2022. Its APE (a sales measure of new business used by insurance companies) sales were up by 9% to $2,213 million. The company benefited from its diverse business operations and products.

But new business profit was hit by high-interest rates and was down by 5% to $1,098 million.

Over the last few years, the company has shown the strength to face economic challenges. Even though operations were hit by COVID-19 and it is still recovering in some of the markets, the company is optimistic about the market opportunities due to the growing need for health and savings among the customers in the markets it caters for.

The stock has been trading down by 36% in the last year, but analysts believe the price will recover in the long term.

Prudential share price forecast

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Prudential stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on seven buy recommendations.

The PRU price target is 1,507.4p, which has an upside potential of 66.5% from the current price level. The price has a high forecast of 1,687p and a low forecast of 1,275p.

Conclusion

Both companies have reported solid results reflecting business growth. These companies are well-positioned to drive more revenues from growing markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Analysts believe the stocks will recover in the long-term and hence they are rated as ‘Strong Buy’.

