TTWO, LYV, DIS: Which Entertainment Stock Is the Strongest Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
TTWO, LYV, DIS: Which Entertainment Stock Is the Strongest Buy?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TTWO, LYV, DIS: Which Entertainment Stock Is the Strongest Buy?

Story Highlights

The entertainment heavyweights look like intriguing buy candidates for investors looking to bet on a big rebound. Wall Street couldn’t be more confident on the following trio going into Spring 2024.

Entertainment stocks—like TTWO, LYV, and DIS—have been showing signs of life over the past year despite what remains of a challenging macro environment. As the economy shows signs of resilience and consumers have a chance to save a bit more disposable income for enjoyment and experiences, I’d look for the entertainment scene to continue adding to recent momentum.

Indeed, only time will tell if they’ll be next in line to make new all-time highs. Regardless, each of the following names has Wall Street’s confidence, with most analysts recommending them as Buys. Therefore, let’s use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to compare and contrast each entertainment play to see which one Wall Street is most bullish on.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First, let’s look at the at-home entertainment play Take-Two Interactive, which has been looking to gain ground over the past year after surrendering most of its pandemic-era gains in 2021 and 2022. Undoubtedly, the reopening of the economy meant video game firms were forced to compete with theme parks, concerts, and other “real-world” forms of entertainment again.

However, with inflation and layoffs continuing to have the potential to weigh on consumer balance sheets, I think at-home entertainment stocks could begin to gain the upper hand again.

When it comes to Take-Two, it has its long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) release up ahead, which could make the most of the opportunity at hand as it looks to entertain gamers with the next generation of its immersive open-world blockbuster title.

With mind-blowing water physics and gorgeous scenes revealed in the game’s first trailer, everyone is hyped and ready to hand over their money to Take-Two. I share the enthusiasm and am staying bullish on the name, regardless of when GTA VI actually ends up being released.

In any case, Take-Two stock recently hit a snag, as news broke that GTA VI could be delayed. According to Kotaku, such delays could push the title from 2025 to late 2025 or 2026. With return-to-office orders issued by Take-Two, the hope is that potential delays can be minimized.

Even if GTA VI doesn’t launch for another two years, I don’t think the recent single-day plunge of 4.2% was warranted. It speaks to the short-term-focused nature of some gain-chasing investors. Now that a big chunk of them are out of stock, long-term thinkers may have the opportunity to snag an excellent entertainment play at a slight discount.

Does it really matter if TTWO’s blockbuster doesn’t land until a few months later than expected if you have a five-year horizon? Probably not.

What Is the Price Target of TTWO Stock?

TTWO stock is a Strong Buy, according to analysts, with 18 Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. The average TTWO stock price target of $178.86 implies 20.45% upside potential.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment is perhaps the best way to bet on live music and real-world experiences. Sure, the Metaverse and all the sort seek to replicate the feeling of going to a concert. However, don’t count on the next generation of spatial computers to eat into the demand for Taylor Swift tour tickets anytime soon, or, actually, ever.

Live Nation is the undisputed king of live entertainment, and for that reason, it deserves a premium price tag (80.7 times trailing price-to-earnings) and analysts’ bullishness. I share their bullishness as the stock’s rebound kicks into high gear.

Earlier this year, Roth MKM’s Eric Handler upgraded LYV stock to Buy from Hold while hiking his price target by around 23%. Mr. Handler’s a big fan of the demand trajectory, noting that the firm seems poised for “above-trend” growth from here.

Though sought-after concert tickets are incredibly expensive, the crowd seems more than willing to pay the lofty price of admission to such unforgettable experiences. Indeed, there’s really nothing like a good show from your favorite artist.

In short, Live Nation is a low-tech entertainment giant with a moat that not even next-generation technologies can penetrate. With plenty of big events beyond Taylor Swift’s Eras tour (think the Creed reunion tour) up ahead, look for Live Nation to keep its growth going strong.

What Is the Price Target for LYV Stock?

LYV stock is a Strong Buy, according to analysts, with 14 unanimous Buys assigned in the past three months. The average LYV stock price target of $120.38 implies 13.8% upside potential.

Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Disney stock is finally on the ascent, with shares now up around 25% over the past year. While new highs are still out of sight, I do think the potential election of Nelson Peltz to the board of directors could give the media and entertainment giant the spark it was looking for. Undoubtedly, CEO Bob Iger has arguably had enough time to work his magic. Until now, the only magic that investors are looking forward to is a change-up in the c-suite.

Beyond the management shift, there are some intriguing and potentially overlooked catalysts that could help DIS stock sustain its comeback. From investing in expanding theme park incremental capacity to tapping into Epic Games’ Fortnite to level up, I believe there are enough drivers to get excited about Disney again.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the potential to more effectively monetize its ESPN assets as live sports and streaming enter their prime. Like so many analysts, most of whom view the firm as a Buy, I am bullish.

Undeniably, theme parks have been a strong point for Disney lately. By betting big on expanding capacity, the firm stands to gain big time as it welcomes more visitors at once, many of whom are more than willing to pay a pretty penny for entry. Though the Epic Games investment is a bit of a wild card, I can’t help but imagine what Disney may have in store in the distant future as it looks to double down on the Metaverse.

When it comes to metaverse-like plays that have resonated with young people, Fortnite is hard to overlook. As Disney continues putting money in the right areas (gone are the days of rampant spending on Disney+), I find that a recovery is likely just a matter of time. And with Peltz aboard the board, look for Disney’s recovery efforts to accelerate a bit. He’s a smart activist and one who could add ample value to the legendary media and entertainment giant.

What Is the Price Target for DIS Stock?

DIS stock is a Strong Buy, according to analysts, with 21 Buys three Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average DIS stock price target of $123.21 implies 2.2% upside potential.

The Takeaway

As consumer sentiment improves, perhaps value investors may wish to entertain the thought of buying the aforementioned Strong-Buy-rated stocks while they continue their recoveries. Of the trio, analysts see TTWO as having the most to gain over the next year.

Disclosure 

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >