TSMC Q2 Preview: Earnings Could Plunge on Demand Weakness

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TSMC Q2 Preview: Earnings Could Plunge on Demand Weakness

Story Highlights

TSMC will report its second-quarter financials on July 20. The ongoing demand weakness and lower utilization rate may weigh on its top and bottom lines.

TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM), will announce its second quarter financials on July 20. However, the continued weakness in demand and lower utilization suggest that the world’s largest chip maker’s earnings could once again plunge. 

TSMC – Q2 Expectations

Based on TSMC monthly sales data, the company’s Q2 revenue came to around $15.8 billion, said Mehdi Hosseini of Susquehanna in a note to investors dated July 14. This is above the midpoint of the management’s guidance range of $15.2 billion to $16 billion. Moreover, it also compares favorably to the analysts’ consensus estimate of $15.44 billion. 

However, Q2 revenues are expected to decline year-over-year and sequentially, reflecting soft end-market demand amid weak macroeconomic conditions. 

A decline in sales, a lower capacity utilization rate, and higher electricity costs in Taiwan will likely weigh on its margins and, in turn, its bottom line. Analysts expect TSMC to post earnings of $1.07 a share in Q2, much lower than the EPS of $1.53 in the prior-year quarter. Further, the consensus estimate indicates a sequential decline in its earnings. In the previous quarter, TSMC delivered earnings of $1.31 per ADR (American Depositary Receipt).

Analysts Weigh In

On July 10, Mizuho Securities analyst Kevin Wang said that sentiments on TSMC stock remain “very muted to mixed” ahead of Q2 earnings due to the weaker consumer end market demand, primarily in PCs and smartphones, which is “outweighing” the near-term demand from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) for GPUs. 

However, the analyst sees TSMC as a compelling long-term play due to its low valuation and an expected rebound in sales growth in 2024, reflecting solid demand for AI (Artificial Intelligence) GPUs, a recovery in demand, and higher pricing. 

Echoing similar sentiments, Hosseini said that despite near-term pressure on revenues, he maintains a bullish outlook on the stock due to the low valuation and new product ramp-up. Moreover, the analyst expects gross margins to bottom out soon while earnings will recover. 

Is TSM a Buy or a Sell?

Wall Street is bullish about TSM stock ahead of the Q2 print. The AI opportunity, expected rebound in sales, cost savings measures, and low valuation keep analysts optimistic about its prospects despite short-term demand weakness. 

TSM stock has received four Buy and one Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $124 implies 20.21% upside potential from current levels. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSM

TSM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsTSM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
22h ago
TSM
TSMC price target raised to $135 from $128 at Susquehanna
TSM
TSMC reports June sales NT$156.4B, down 11.1% from last year
TSM
More TSM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSM

TSM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsTSM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
22h ago
TSM
TSMC price target raised to $135 from $128 at Susquehanna
The FlyTSMC price target raised to $135 from $128 at Susquehanna
5d ago
TSM
TSMC reports June sales NT$156.4B, down 11.1% from last year
The FlyTSMC reports June sales NT$156.4B, down 11.1% from last year
9d ago
TSM
More TSM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >