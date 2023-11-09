TSLA vs. RIVN: Which EV Stock is the Better Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
TSLA vs. RIVN: Which EV Stock is the Better Buy?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TSLA vs. RIVN: Which EV Stock is the Better Buy?

Story Highlights

Many analysts have declared that Rivian Automotive is the next Tesla, but is that true? A closer look indicates some surprising, positive trends for Rivian and contradictory headlines about the EV sector that could be misleading investors.

In this piece, I evaluated two electric vehicle (EV) stocks, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), using TipRanks’ comparison tool to determine which is better. A deeper analysis suggests bullish views for both.

Known for the Model S, Model X, Model Y, Model 3, and Cybertruck, Tesla is an EV and clean energy company that designs and manufactures EVs, stationary battery energy storage devices, solar panels and solar shingles, and related products and services. Meanwhile, Rivian Automotive is an EV manufacturer that produces the R1S electric SUV and R1T electric pickup truck.

Despite a 9% decline over the last three months, shares of Tesla are up 105% year-to-date, although they’re up only 16% over the last 12 months. Rivian Automotive stock is flat year-to-date after plummeting 22% over the last three months. The stock is off 48% over the last 12 months.

With such a dramatic difference in stock price performance that has boosted Tesla and weighed on Rivian Automotive, it’s no surprise that Tesla is profitable while Rivian is not. A closer look is needed to determine whether this dramatic difference in share price performance is warranted.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

At a P/E of 71.6, Tesla is trading at a small discount to the automotive industry’s current P/E of 74.9. However, given the automotive industry’s three-year average P/E of 105, contradictory news headlines that are muddying the supply/demand picture for EV makers, and Tesla’s long-term stock price gains, a bullish view seems appropriate.

The big issue for EV makers currently is the large number of headlines declaring that EV sales are plunging. In fact, commentary from automakers appears to back up those headlines. For example, General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Mary Barra told analysts recently that the company is “taking immediate steps to enhance the profitability of [its] EV portfolio and adjust to slowing near-term growth.”

However, EV sales have been hitting new record highs lately, which seems to fly in the face of such comments. For example, Cox Automotive reported in October that quarterly EV sales in the U.S. surpassed 300,000 for the first time in the third quarter. Additionally, EV sales reached a record share of nearly 8% of total U.S. auto sales, up from 7.2% in the second quarter and 6.1% a year ago.

A recent study reconciles these contradictory reports, finding that EV inventories have nearly doubled from 3% of available new vehicles in January to 6% in September. This merely suggests EV sales haven’t been as brisk as automakers have been expecting — not that EV sales are slowing.

Despite concerns about high inflation and interest rates, which are contributing to a pile-up of unsold electric vehicles, these issues seem to be short-lived and are affecting the entire car industry, not just electric vehicles. In reality, electric vehicle sales continue to reach new heights, suggesting that demand remains strong. Thus, Tesla looks like a long-term buy-and-hold position, especially given its three-year stock price gain of 53% and five-year gain of 906%.

What is the Price Target for TSLA Stock? 

Tesla has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, 14 Holds, and five Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $252.61, the average Tesla stock price target implies upside potential of 18.9%.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian stock appears to be struggling recently due to its earlier-than-expected bond issuance. However, the company needed the extra capital to strengthen its balance sheet before geopolitical risks potentially made borrowing even more expensive than it is now. It certainly seems like a good idea now that the automaker has boosted its production guidance, suggesting a bullish view may be appropriate.

Unfortunately, the growing number of headlines suggesting that EV sales are plunging may be having an outsized impact on Rivian, given its newness relative to Tesla. However, citing robust demand, the company boosted its production forecast by 2,000 vehicles for 2023 with its third-quarter earnings report, bringing its estimate to 54,000 vehicles.

Meanwhile, other EV makers like Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) have cut their production forecasts. In fact, the reports about EV sales reaching a new record high in the third quarter have also noted that Tesla’s share of the market has fallen to 50%. Reports note that Rivian is one of those eating into Tesla’s share, supported by the fact that it outpaced analyst expectations for third-quarter deliveries.

Unfortunately, Rivian is not profitable, but the trends discussed above suggest that could change quickly. In fact, the company expects to be profitable on a gross basis in 2024, with full profitability coming down the road.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s long-term stock price gains demonstrate what EV makers can expect if they’re successful in the long term. Additionally, Rivian remains well off its 52-week high of about $36, so I feel comfortable suggesting a bullish view for it right now.

What is the Price Target for RIVN Stock? 

Rivian has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell rating assigned over the last three months. At $26.28, the average Rivian Automotive stock price target implies upside potential of 64.9%.

Conclusion: Bullish on TSLA, Bullish on RIVN

The headlines about allegedly slowing EV demand have certainly caused problems for EV stocks this year. However, investors shouldn’t forget about the contradictory headlines that preceded the claims of slowing demand by mere weeks.

Additionally, the current macroeconomic environment, with its relatively high inflation and high interest rates, just isn’t good for the auto market in general. However, the economy and the auto market should eventually recover, and long-term trends have been excellent for EVs, suggesting that it’s only a matter of time before EV stock prices recover.

Given Tesla’s long-running dominance and Rivian Automotive’s recent operational outperformance, it seems likely that these two companies will lead the charge as EV adoption explodes in the coming years.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
TSLA vs. RIVN: Which EV Stock is the Better Buy?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

GM, Stellantis invest in EV magnet startup Niron Magnetics
The FlyGM, Stellantis invest in EV magnet startup Niron Magnetics
1d ago
GM
STLA
GM’s Cruise recalls autonomous vehicles for software update, AP reports
The FlyGM’s Cruise recalls autonomous vehicles for software update, AP reports
1d ago
GM
GM announces collaboration with Niron on EV motor magnets
The FlyGM announces collaboration with Niron on EV motor magnets
1d ago
GM
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >