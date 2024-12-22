TSLA, LI, or RIVN: Which EV Stock Could Deliver the Highest Upside Potential?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
News
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Trending Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Most Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TSLA, LI, or RIVN: Which EV Stock Could Deliver the Highest Upside Potential?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TSLA, LI, or RIVN: Which EV Stock Could Deliver the Highest Upside Potential?

Story Highlights

Macro pressures and aggressive competition have weighed on several electric vehicle makers this year. However, Wall Street remains optimistic about the long-term potential of some of the EV stocks. Here, we will discuss analysts’ opinions on three EV makers and pick the most attractive one.

Several electric vehicle (EV) makers have been under pressure due to intense competition, macro uncertainties, and concerns over the potential elimination of EV tax credits under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration. However, the long-term road for EVs looks attractive, given the growing focus on climate change. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we placed Tesla (TSLA), Li Auto (LI), and Rivian (RIVN) against each other to find the EV stock with the highest upside potential, according to analysts.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) have rallied 77% year-to-date, driven by the optimism surrounding CEO Elon Musk’s close ties with President-elect Donald Trump, the possibility of favorable regulations under the new administration as well as the prospects of the company’s full self-driving (FSD) technology and robotaxis, also known as the Cybercab.

However, in contrast to the market optimism, most analysts remain on the sidelines on TSLA stock due to concerns over the impact of rising competition and aggressive price cuts on Tesla’s sales and profitability and the lack of innovation.

After Tesla’s better-than-expected third-quarter performance, all eyes are on the company’s Q4 results. Currently, analysts expect the company’s revenue to rise about 9% year-over-year to $27.4 billion and EPS (earnings per share) to increase by nearly 8% to $0.76.

What Is the Price Target for Tesla Stock?

Truist Securities analyst William Stein raised the price target for Tesla stock to $360 from $238 while reiterating a Hold rating. The analyst is “incrementally cautious” following TSLA’s recent rally, which he believes has very little to do with the company’s Q3 results or outlook and is mostly linked to Musk’s ties with President-elect Trump.

Because of this vital relationship, the analyst is currently optimistic about TSLA’s various businesses generating positive cash flows. However, the analyst sees high risks as so much value is assigned to Tesla’s AI and other businesses that have no marketable product or cash flow as of now.

Overall, Wall Street is sidelined on Tesla stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on 13 Buys, 12 Holds, and nine Sells. The average TSLA stock price target of $293.76 implies 30.2% downside risk.

See more TSLA analyst ratings

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Chinese EV maker Li Auto has delivered resilient performance despite the macro uncertainty and stiff competition in China. The company’s Q3 revenue grew about 24% year-over-year to RMB 42.9 billion ($6.1 billion). Moreover, adjusted earnings per ADS (American Depositary Shares) increased to RMB 3.63 ($0.52) from RMB 3.29 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The company delivered 48,740 vehicles in November, reflecting an 18.8% year-over-year rise but a 5.25% decline compared to October deliveries. Despite this near-term setback, it is worth noting that Li Auto has higher vehicle margins than several peers and is also profitable compared to many loss-making Chinese EV makers.

Is LI Stock a Good Buy?

In a recent research note, analysts at Bernstein noted that while EV sales are under pressure in Western markets, with original equipment manufacturers looking to reduce production, EV companies in China seem “unperturbed,” with expectations of sequential expansion in targets. Analysts further said that following constrained capacity expansion for most of 2024, Chinese EV companies are now planning for additional growth.

Bernstein expects sales growth in China to be over 45% for 2024 and 20%-25% for 2025. Among the Chinese EV companies, Bernstein has a Buy rating on Li Auto and BYD (BYDDY).

With four Buys and four Holds, Li Auto stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average LI stock price target of $30.35 implies 29% upside potential.

See more LI analyst ratings

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian shares have advanced about 38% over the past month as investors reacted positively to the news of the company securing a loan of up to $6.6 billion from the Department of Energy (DoE) and the announcement of a partnership with Volkswagen (VWAGY).

However, RIVN shares are still down 41% year-to-date due to concerns over sluggish EV demand and the company’s Q3 results, which saw a lowering of the full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook. Rivian expects its 2024 adjusted EBITDA in the range of a loss of $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion compared to the prior loss estimate of $2.7 billion.

However, the company reassured that its core focus is on progressing toward profitability, with the aim of achieving a positive gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company has been facing supplier issues, which led to the slashing of the production target in October 2024 from 57,000 units to the range of 47,000 to 49,000 units.

Is Rivian a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Recently, Baird analyst Ben Kallo reiterated a Buy rating on RIVN stock and lowered the price target to $16 from $18. While the analyst continues to be constructive about Rivian’s R2 platform and long-term margin targets, he believes that the company’s target of achieving gross margin profitability by late 2024 will be a key focus for investors.

With favorable developments like the Volkswagen partnership and the DoE funding behind us, the analyst remains on the sidelines on RIVN stock due to limited catalysts in 2025 and a challenging EV demand environment.

With 10 Buys, 10 Holds, and one Sell, Rivian scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average RIVN stock price target of $15.05 implies about 9% upside potential.

See more RIVN analyst ratings

Conclusion

Amid the ongoing challenges in the EV space, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Li Auto and Rivian but sidelined on Tesla stock. Currently, analysts see the highest upside potential in Li Auto stock compared to Rivian and Tesla. Despite macro pressures and stiff competition, Li Auto has delivered a resilient performance so far this year, and its long-term prospects look attractive.

Disclosure

Related Articles
Vince Condarcuri
Premium
M&A News: Nissan and Honda (HMC) May Create World’s Third-Largest Automaker
F
LI
William White
Premium
Not Even the Government is Ready to Switch to EVs
F
GM
Go Ad-Free with Our App