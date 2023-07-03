tiprankstipranks
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Transocean (NYSE:RIG): Is Now the Time to Load Up On This “Perfect 10” Penny Stock?

Story Highlights

Investors looking to invest in Penny stocks could leverage TipRanks’ screener to identify future winners. RIG stock has a maximum Smart Score on TipRanks.

Investors looking for dependable penny stocks could leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener. The tool helps in finding future winners. Using the screener, we came across Transocean (NYSE:RIG), which has gained investors’ attention and is up about 54% year-to-date. What stands out is that Transocean, which provides offshore-drilling services, sports a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks. 

Shares carrying a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have easily outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a significant margin (see the graph below). 

Strong Demand Drives RIG Stock Higher 

The company benefits from increased offshore contracting activity that drives day rates and utilization for Transocean. Further, the company continues to win new contracts and sports a robust backlog, suggesting that RIG is poised to deliver solid revenues in the future

Overall, a strong demand environment, its high-quality deep under-water and harsh environment assets, and its industry-leading backlog of over $8.6 billion indicate that RIG could deliver strong financial performances in the coming quarters, which could lift its stock price. 

Furthermore, the company’s focus on deleveraging its balance sheet, simplifying its capital structure, and reducing interest expenses augurs well for growth. 

Is Transocean a Buy or Sell?

RIG stock has received one Buy, three Hold, and one Sell recommendation for a Hold consensus rating. Meanwhile, due to the recent rally, analysts’ average price target of $7.30 implies an upside potential of 4.41%. 

While analysts remain sidelined, Transocean stock has received a positive signal from hedge funds. TipRanks’ data shows that hedge funds bought 9.1 million shares of RIG last quarter. Also, the company’s top insiders have demonstrated faith in RIG’s prospects and bought shares worth $640.4 million. With positive signals from hedge funds and insiders, RIG stock has a maximum Smart Score of “Perfect 10.”

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on RIG

Transocean rises 9.2%
The FlyTransocean rises 9.2%
3d ago
RIG
Transocean announces $184M award for Transocean Equinox
The FlyTransocean announces $184M award for Transocean Equinox
5d ago
RIG
Transocean Ltd. Announces $184 Million Award for Harsh Environment Semisubmersible
Press ReleasesTransocean Ltd. Announces $184 Million Award for Harsh Environment Semisubmersible
5d ago
RIG
More RIG Latest News >

