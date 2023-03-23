Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO): An Enticing, Distinguished Home Improvement Stock

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO): An Enticing, Distinguished Home Improvement Stock

Story Highlights

TSCO caters to a growing, more rural customer base, and its growth over the past five years has been impressive. Its growth is set to continue, making the stock attractive.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has distinguished itself from its larger competitors in the home improvement industry as an investment choice by catering to a more rural customer base and offering products that cover all things house, farm, and animal related. The stock has performed very well over the past few years, as the company has exhibited great growth attributes, and despite its excellent returns, it still presents an attractive investment opportunity. Therefore, I am bullish on TSCO.

A Different Home-Improvement Destination

Tractor Supply combines the attributes and product offerings of a large general store and a home improvement destination. The company prides itself in being the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. Its target clientele includes recreational farmers, ranchers, home, pet, and livestock owners, as well as anyone who lives and enjoys a more rural lifestyle.

The company operates on a retail basis, marketing its products through both physical stores and online marketplaces. TSCO operates under the names “Tractor Supply Company,” “Petsense by Tractor Supply,” and “Orscheln Farm and Home” (acquired in late 2022). Tractor Supply currently maintains more than 2,000 stores in 49 U.S States.

Pet and Animal Product Sales Lead the Way

According to the company’s 2022 10-K report, 50% of sales currently originate from the Livestock & Pet segment. The pet products market is increasing in size and presents a major growth driver for Tractor Supply. It is also an area where Tractor Supply holds a significant market share.

To be more specific, household penetration rates for pet ownership have increased to 70% in the past couple of years. Further, total pet industry expenditures have increased significantly over the past few years to over $120 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic led many households to explore pet ownership for the first time, while for the next few years, industry trends appear positive.

Capitalizing on the pet industry’s growth, Tractor Supply aims to become a one-stop-shop destination for home improvement, landscaping, and farming/ranching as well. People leaving big cities to embrace a more rural lifestyle has become a trend in the U.S. after the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as remote work is now widely used in many industries.

Orscheln Farm and Home Acquisition Supports Midwest Expansion Plans

On October 12, 2022, Tractor Supply completed its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. Approximately 166 stores of Orscheln were acquired for around $320 million (before working capital adjustments). The majority of stores are to be divested into Tractor Supply stores by the end of Fiscal 2023. The deal is part of the company’s renewed growth strategy and is expected to help in its Midwest expansion. In its press release following the acquisition, management claimed that the deal is expected to add at least $300 million in sales for the company in 2023.

Continuous Revenue and Profit Growth

Tractor Supply has manifested a rather impressive growth story over the past few years. Since 2018, revenue has grown from $7.9 billion to $14.2 billion in 2022 — a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. On a longer-term basis, sales have grown at an 11.8% CAGR for the past decade, showing longevity and consistency. Notably, over the next couple of years, analysts expect high-single-digit revenue growth. 

Management’s forecast for the 2023 fiscal year looks for $15.0 billion – $15.3 billion in sales. Comparable store sales growth is anticipated within the range of 3.5% to 5.5%.

Earnings have followed sales on the path upward as well. For instance, net income has increased at a 20.8% CAGR over the past five years and 14.7% over the last decade. EPS has increased a bit more, aided by share repurchases. Over the next couple of years, analysts see EPS growing at around 10% annually.

High Profitability

Tractor Supply displays relatively strong profitability metrics. A gross margin of 35% stands very close to the sector average, while EBIT and net margins of 10.1% and 7.7% indicate efficient operations.

TSCO also offers some impressive numbers when it comes to returns on equity. While most investors generally view companies with an ROE over 10% favorably, TSCO has historically maintained an ROE of around or over 30%. Over the past couple of years, ROE has increased significantly, climbing above 50% recently.

High Dividend Growth Potential Plus Share Buybacks

Tractor Supply currently offers a 1.8% forward dividend yield, close to the market average. While larger peers in the industry offer higher yields (over 2%), it could be argued that they lack the growth potential of TSCO. Over the past five years, Tractor Supply has grown its dividend at an impressive 28.5% CAGR, significantly exceeding sector averages. During the Q4 earnings call, management reiterated their commitment to increasing distributions to shareholders.

Management’s strategy to increase shareholder returns also entails share repurchases. TSCO’s diluted share count has decreased from 123 million in 2018 to 112 million in 2022. For 2023, the company anticipates buybacks of  $575 million to $675 million, looking to reduce the company’s weighted average shares outstanding by approximately 2% (net reduction). 

A Premium, Justified Valuation

After a large run-up in stock price over the past five years, it should be expected that TSCO’s valuation would be a bit stretched. Since 2018, the stock price has increased by 270% while diluted EPS has increased by 125%. The valuation multiple expansion reflects the market’s high expectations of the company. Currently, TSCO trades at a 22x forward P/E ratio and a 1.7x forward P/S ratio, both higher than sector averages. However, this could be justified since TSCO is a top company in its sector.

Is TSCO Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, TSCO has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys and seven Hold ratings assigned over the past three months. The average TSCO stock price forecast of $248.95 represents a 8.55% upside potential.

The Takeaway

When all things are considered, Tractor Supply represents a rather attractive investment opportunity that displays strong business and financial attributes. I believe TSCO stock is likely to outperform the market.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply price target raised to $264 from $256 at Piper Sandler
The FlyTractor Supply price target raised to $264 from $256 at Piper Sandler
8d ago
TSCO
Citi downgrades Petco into results on weakening consumer
TSCO
WOOF
Tractor Supply price target raised to $260 from $225 at Argus
TSCO
More TSCO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply price target raised to $264 from $256 at Piper Sandler
The FlyTractor Supply price target raised to $264 from $256 at Piper Sandler
8d ago
TSCO
Citi downgrades Petco into results on weakening consumer
The FlyCiti downgrades Petco into results on weakening consumer
10d ago
TSCO
WOOF
Tractor Supply price target raised to $260 from $225 at Argus
The FlyTractor Supply price target raised to $260 from $225 at Argus
22d ago
TSCO
More TSCO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >