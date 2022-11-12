Top Stock Investing Lessons Learned from Q3 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Top Stock Investing Lessons Learned from Q3 Earnings

Story Highlights

The third-quarter earnings season saw a lot of gloomy surprises, with even the biggest blue chips feeling the heat. Here are two takeaways from the latest round of turbulent results.

The third-quarter (Q3) earnings season was quite turbulent, with even some mega-cap blue-chip stocks showing dents in their armor. Undoubtedly, FAANG stocks (with the exception of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)) have fallen flat this earnings season, with forward-looking guidance weighing them down. Indeed, it’s discouraging to see big tech show such fragility after holding their own through past periods of turbulence.

With downbeat guidance enticing analysts to lower the bar on coming quarterly results, expectations are now very muted for most firms. Though recession storm clouds will be moving in, such lowered expectations may set the stage for better-than-expected quarters moving forward. Indeed, it’s hard to be bullish on anything these days as blue chips begin to sink.

This third quarter may have been painful for most portfolios, but there were lessons to be learned. In this piece, we’ll go through two key takeaways from one of the most jittery and stomach-churning earnings seasons in recent memory.

Don’t Bet Against Apple Stock, Even as its Peers Sink

FAANG companies really failed to deliver in the latest quarter. Even the firms that surpassed expectations were met with steep selling activity following downbeat guidance. With a recession on the way and inflation headwinds lingering, I’d say it’s only prudent to be cautious with any such guidance. Indeed, things could get more turbulent from here as we learn just how much consumers can tighten their wallets. Despite the seemingly endless post-earnings tumbles for big tech companies, Apple, which reported after many of its big-tech peers, delivered a beat, punishing the short-sellers who thought it’d also fumble.

Indeed, the best was saved for last when it came to the FAANG group!

There was chatter about muted iPhone deliveries, but at the end of the day, Apple pulled it off and was able to scrape out a strong, albeit short-lived gain, widening the gap with its +$1 trillion peers.

Going into Apple’s quarter, it seemed like a sure thing that Apple would flop. If all of its FAANG rivals fell flat, it would have been forgivable for Apple to clock in a stinker for once. The fact that it didn’t shows how powerful a firm Apple can be in the face of profound pressures.

Indeed, CEO Tim Cook deserves a round of applause for surprising to the upside. Eventually, the post-earnings gains were lost as markets sunk on the back of broader market fears.

In any case, Apple’s quarterly performance shows that wonderful firms can pull off surprises even when the odds are stacked against them. As it turned out, Apple wasn’t the last domino to tumble.

Earnings Results Can Drastically Overshoot

We’ve seen some horrific double-digit plunges from mega-caps this year. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is a stock that’s crumbled on the back of weak results that probably weren’t as abysmal as post-earnings moves suggested. Indeed, reaction to earnings can be extreme, leading to overswings in both directions.

In Q3, the gravitational pull has been to the downside. Expectations were already muted, making the consequences for missing that much more severe. Guidance downgrades have also added to the gloom. Such post-earnings moves show the high stakes of betting on firms going into earnings results.

Since clocking in terrible results, it’s been a downhill slide for Meta stock. Eventually, the sellers ran out of steam, and the stock went on to rally about 30% from its low of around $88 per share. Indeed, the odds were stacked against Meta, but there were promising takeaways from the quarter. Most notably, Meta’s Reels is starting to pick up traction. As economic storm clouds begin to fade, Meta could begin to flex its muscles as it looks to get back into growth mode.

The Takeaway

In the third quarter, many mighty firms have fallen. Still, the mightiest (Apple) has been able to buck the trend and shows that some firms are more capable than others in overcoming profound headwinds weighing heavily on most other companies.

Betting for or against companies has become that much riskier in today’s volatile environment. However, arming yourself with premium website traffic data available on TipRanks may help investors gain an edge before earnings reports to better deal with the choppiness in the face of a recession.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on AAPL

APPL, AMZN, SHOP, MSFT: Here’s Why All Tech Stocks Are Rallying
Market NewsAPPL, AMZN, SHOP, MSFT: Here’s Why All Tech Stocks Are Rallying
18h ago
AAPL
AMZN
FTC restores rigorous enforcement of law banning unfair methods of competition
AAPL
GOOG
Apple Supplier Foxconn Looks at Adjusting iPhone Production
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on AAPL

APPL, AMZN, SHOP, MSFT: Here’s Why All Tech Stocks Are Rallying
Market NewsAPPL, AMZN, SHOP, MSFT: Here’s Why All Tech Stocks Are Rallying
18h ago
AAPL
AMZN
FTC restores rigorous enforcement of law banning unfair methods of competition
The FlyFTC restores rigorous enforcement of law banning unfair methods of competition
1d ago
AAPL
GOOG
Apple Supplier Foxconn Looks at Adjusting iPhone Production
Market NewsApple Supplier Foxconn Looks at Adjusting iPhone Production
1d ago
AAPL

Latest News Feed