Top 5 U.S. Analysts of 2023, According to TipRanks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Top 5 U.S. Analysts of 2023, According to TipRanks

Story Highlights

The major equity indices in the U.S. witnessed significant gains in 2023 due to the AI-driven rally and the resilience of the economy. As stocks trended higher, let’s look at the top five analysts for 2023, according to the TipRanks.

The U.S. equity market defied pessimistic forecasts in 2023 despite macro headwinds. Major stock indices experienced notable gains as concerns about a potential recession waned. What stood out is the enthusiasm among investors for Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. It played a pivotal role in driving up the stocks of top tech giants. As investors developed an appetite for riskier assets, top Wall Street analysts exuded a high success rate and generated impressive returns.

Against this background, let’s use TipRanks’ Experts Center tool to identify the top five U.S. analysts of 2023 who delivered significant returns with their stock selections and outperformed their peers. The ranking indicates analysts’ ability to generate returns based on their recommendations. TipRanks analyzes each rating put forth by Wall Street analysts, after which our algorithms assess the statistical importance of each rating, the average return, and the overall success rate of the analysts.

Top 5 U.S. Analysts for 2023

#1 Brent Thill – Jefferies 

Brent Thill tops the list. Thill has a success rate of 75% in 2023. His best rating was on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), a technology and social media giant. His Buy call on META stock from January 9, 2023, to April 9, 2023, generated a solid return of 66.9%.

#2 Stephen Kim – Evercore ISI 

Stephen Kim is second on the list, with a success rate of 92.9%. Kim’s top recommendation is DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), a leading home construction company in the U.S. The analyst generated a profit of 46.9% through his Buy recommendation on DHI stock from October 10, 2023, until today.  

#3 Shaul Eyal – TD Cowen

Shaul Eyal ranks No. 3 on the list. Eyal has a success rate of 77.8%. His best rating has been on Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV), which provides AI-based security screening solutions. His Buy rating on EVLV stock between March 2, 2023, and June 2, 2023, generated a stellar return of 96%.

#4 Matthew Hedberg – RBC Capital

Matthew Hedberg bags the fourth spot on the list. The analyst has a 67.4% overall success rate. Hedberg’s best recommendation has been on Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB), a company that offers a platform to develop and deliver software. The analysts’ Buy call on GTLB stock generated a stellar 77.6% return from May 4, 2023, to August 4, 2023. 

#5 John Todaro – Needham 

Taking the fifth spot is John Todaro of Needham. The analyst has an 86.4% overall success rate. His top recommendation was for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR), a technology company focused on the development of Bitcoin mining data centers in the U.S. Through his Buy call on CIFR stock, Todaro generated a solid return of 45.4% from February 21, 2023, to May 21, 2023.

Ending Thoughts

Despite macro uncertainty, these top analysts generated significant returns from their stock selections. Thus, keeping track of top analysts’ recommendations could help retail investors outperform the broader markets. Investors can leverage TipRanks’ platform, which accumulates the recommendations of Top Experts, to make informed investment decisions and optimize their investment returns.

Disclosure

