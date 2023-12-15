Top 10 High-Yield Stocks for 2024 and How to Choose Them

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Top 10 High-Yield Stocks for 2024 and How to Choose Them
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Top 10 High-Yield Stocks for 2024 and How to Choose Them

Story Highlights

In 2023, high-yield stocks took a hit as interest rates surged, making them less attractive investments. As rates are expected to decrease next year, high-yield stocks are once again in the spotlight. In this article, we unveil our curated selection of the top 10 high-yield stocks for 2024, carefully chosen through our screening process.

In 2023, high-yield stocks exhibited a notable underperformance relative to the broader market. This contrast is vividly apparent when examining the performance of some of the most popular high-yield ETFs in comparison to the S&P 500.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY), and Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) returned 1%, -1%, and -8%, respectively, year-to-date. Even if you add their impressive dividend yields of 9.1%, 12.7%, and 12.6%, all three ETFs lagged behind the S&P 500 on a total-return basis, as the popular index posted a robust 23% gain over the same period, excluding dividends.

Why Did High-Yield Stocks Underperform in 2023?

The recent underperformance of high-yield stocks can be attributed to the rapid interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve over the past year. High-yield stocks often underperform in a rising interest rate environment, as their appeal diminishes relative to alternative fixed-income investments.

More specifically, as interest rates increase, investors may opt for safer fixed-income securities that offer competitive returns with lower risk. The narrowing yield spread between high-yield stocks and bonds makes the incremental risk associated with stocks less attractive.

Another reason explaining their underperformance is that rising rates impact their discounted cash flow valuations, leading to lower present values for future cash flows. However, this phenomenon applies broadly to all equities, so I’ll emphasize the first explanation for now.

Why Are High-Yield Stocks Looking Attractive Moving Into 2024?

Moving into 2024, high-yield stocks are looking quite attractive as the anticipated reversal of the impact from previous rate hikes comes into play. After a fierce rate-hiking cycle that endured nearly two years, the Fed is expected to start cutting rates in 2024. This is a common expectation among most major banks on Wall Street.

In such a scenario, high-yield stocks will immediately become more attractive when anticipating declining interest rates. As fixed-income yields drop, the relatively higher yields from dividend-paying stocks become appealing. It’s the opposite effect of rising rates, as noted earlier.

How to Pick High-Yield Stocks for 2024

Expecting a more favorable performance next year than 2023, high-yield stocks are in the spotlight. The challenge now lies in identifying the “best” high-yield stocks for 2024. Of course, this is a highly subjective question. If you ask 100 different investors for their “Top 10 Picks,” you will get 100 different lists.

Despite its subjective nature, I’ve curated a set of criteria designed to filter through high-yield stocks, resulting in a carefully selected list of 10 exceptionally promising options.

Dividend Yield: Go for Stocks That Yield at Least 6.0%

I’ve set a baseline requirement for a stock’s dividend yield at 6%, considering it a solid mark for it to be classified as “high yield.” I believe this rate is just right for catching investors’ attention, especially when interest rates are on the decline.

Currently, the Federal Reserve’s target range for the federal funds rate is at a 22-year high of 5.25%-5.5%. If rates drop (by anywhere from 1% to 2.75%), as predicted by major Wall Street banks, any stock with a yield of 6% or more should stand out to investors looking for better returns in a landscape of shrinking bond yields.

Dividend Growth Streak: At Least Five Years

In an effort to filter out companies with temporarily inflated yields that may not accurately represent their ongoing performance, I’ve established a minimum dividend growth streak of five years. For instance, consider a company currently paying out substantial dividends due to reaching the peak cycle in its industry.

Although it presently boasts a high dividend yield, this might be short-lived as the industry normalizes. By implementing a minimum five-year dividend growth streak, we not only eliminate the likelihood of including such transient cases but also ensure that the highlighted companies prioritize rewarding shareholders, given the sustained growth in their dividends.

Leverage: A Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio No Higher Than 3.5x

In the final stage of my research, I implemented a stringent filter to ensure that the chosen high-yield stocks exhibit a net debt/EBITDA ratio not exceeding 3.5x. This presents a noteworthy challenge, as the definition of a “reasonable” net debt/EBITDA level varies from one company to another, influenced by their distinct business models. Some companies heavily leverage debt, while others do not.

Consider this filter a deliberate effort on my part to systematically screen out companies with substantial debt burdens. This approach aims to enhance the probability of these stocks maintaining their dividend growth streak, which has already endured for five years or more. I believe that the 3.5x is good enough to eliminate high-yield, high-leverage stocks that could potentially face a dividend cut, especially if they choose to incur additional debt.

Blending All The Requirements

If we blend the above criteria and apply them to every single stock in the U.S. stock market, we come out with a great list of 10 top high-yield stocks worthy of consideration for the upcoming year, 2024. Here is the full list, along with the respective metrics for each filter we applied.

Company NameDiv YieldDividend Streak (Years)Net Debt / EBITDA (Latest Quarter)
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)7.06%193.2
Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)9.47%151.8
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)7.64%73.3
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)6.32%60.5
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)6.46%60.8
Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CQP)7.67%73.4
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NYSE:WBA)8.35%482.6
CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)6.91%71.9
Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)8.08%52.9
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) 8.13%50.8

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Top 10 High-Yield Stocks for 2024 and How to Choose Them
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >